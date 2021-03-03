The Myeloma Crowd by The HealthTree Foundation Introduces Community Chapters and Events Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myeloma Crowd, a division of The HealthTree Foundation that provides simplified patient education, advocacy and research funding for multiple myeloma, today announced the launch of its new Community Chapters & Events platform. This platform enables the Myeloma Crowd to build and host events organized by category or chapter, a new way to build and strengthen community among patients.

Each chapter in the platform addresses a specific facet of the myeloma patient experience and features events that pull expert advice, clinical research data, and patient-contributed anecdotal information on a wide range of topics that are important to patient outcomes. Current event chapters include Fitness for Myeloma, Immunotherapy Treatment, Myeloma Caregivers, Myeloma Financial Coach, Nutrition and Wellness, and Newly Diagnosed Myeloma Patients among others. Multiple myeloma patients can register for events for free on the Myeloma Crowd website where they can find event descriptions, agendas and information on speakers & moderators.

"The addition of our new Community Chapters & Events platform serves as another tool in our mission to simplify patient education and provide a sense of community for patients on their disease journeys," said Jennifer Ahlstrom, founder of Myeloma Crowd and The HealthTree Foundation. "Whether newly diagnosed or years into treatment, navigating myeloma or any other cancer can feel unmanageable and isolating at times. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it more important now than ever that patients have access to support and resources because empowered, educated patients have better outcomes and ultimately live longer lives."

Myeloma Crowd Community Sponsors include Abbvie, Takeda Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Oncopeptides, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Genentech and Amgenâ Oncology.

For more information, visit https://www.myelomacrowd.org/chapters/

About The HealthTree Foundation / Myeloma Crowd

The HealthTree Foundation is a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey. Myeloma patients can access the foundation's resources for free. These include the HealthTree Cure Hub, an online community tool that helps patients explore their best treatment options, find clinical trials based on their stage of disease and lab values, and contribute their de-identified data to accelerate a cure. Other HealthTree tools include a learning management platform called HealthTree University, a HealthTree Coach mentoring program, patient Community Forums, and a Twin Machine feature that allows patients to find, connect and chat with others whose diseases have similar or identical genetic characteristics. Jennifer Ahlstrom and her husband Paul founded the HealthTree Foundation and the Myeloma Crowd which provides patient education, advocacy and research funding for multiple myeloma.

