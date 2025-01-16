The Myers-Briggs Company to Open New Executive Office in Dublin, PA

Senior Leadership Team Establishes Presence in Historic and Vibrant Community Hub

DUBLIN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myers-Briggs Company, globally recognized for publishing the original and most widely used personality type assessment, the MBTI®, is embracing the regional origins of the assessment by opening a new executive office in Dublin, Pennsylvania. Located in The Square, Dublin Town Center, a revitalized former pants manufacturing plant, this unique space blends history, community, and modernity, offering an inspiring hub for collaboration and connection.

The Square, Dublin Town Center, where the new office is located

Several members of the company's senior leadership team—including CEO John Maketa, CXO Dayna Williams, and COO Bryan Martin—will now operate out of the Dublin Town Center office alongside other team members. Dublin, PA, expands the company's global footprint including offices in Oxford, Amsterdam, Paris, Singapore, and Australia.

"When I toured this space, I immediately saw the synergy between the community-focused purpose of The Square and The Myers-Briggs Company," said CEO John Maketa. "We're a people company. The Square is designed to foster authentic connections, and our tools provide the insights people need to appreciate each other's similarities and differences."

A Historic Homecoming

The decision to establish an office in Dublin is a tribute to the region where the MBTI assessment was first conceived and developed by Katharine Cook Briggs and Isabel Briggs Myers, who lived in nearby Swarthmore, PA, during the 1940s. Now, decades later, the company is reconnecting with the area that shaped its legacy.

The new office at The Square, Dublin Town Center, symbolizes this connection. Once a bustling factory employing hundreds of workers, the revitalized space now fosters innovation and community. With a blend of retail, office spaces, hospitality, and inviting communal areas, it offers the perfect environment to reflect the company's mission of building authentic connections and empowering people through understanding.

Rob Loughery, President of Nehemiah Development Company which developed this innovative space said, "We are thrilled to soon welcome The Myers-Briggs Company to their new location at The Square in Dublin Town Center. This marks yet another significant milestone for this transformational project, which has revitalized Dublin Borough and will only further enhance the vibrant #eatworkplay community that has been created here. We look forward to the excitement and innovation a world-class company like Myers-Briggs will bring and envision even more opportunity for the tenants and businesses that are located here to grow, prosper, and attract new ones to Dublin."

Strengthening Practitioner Connections

The move underscores The Myers-Briggs Company's commitment to its growing global network of MBTI practitioners. With most of its new senior leadership based in the region, the company is uniquely positioned to deepen relationships and create opportunities to serve the practitioner community. One such practitioner, The Center Consulting Group, is next to the new office.

"On behalf of The Center Consulting Group, I want to welcome the Myers-Briggs team to Dublin!," said Jay Desko, Ph.D., President and CEO. "We look forward to having John, Bryan, Dayna, and the rest of their team as our neighbors here at The Square in the Dublin Town Center."

"Our global network of certified practitioners is a community–a community with shared values, shared interests and an unwavering commitment to developing individuals–The Square is a perfect place to continue this mission," added Maketa.

Community Celebration

To mark the opening of its new office, The Myers-Briggs Company will host a happy hour for neighbors in The Square, Dublin Town Center, community, and members of the media on Tuesday, January 21 at 4:30 PM. The event will take place at 123 N. Main Street, Dublin, PA, Suite 204. For more information about the event, please contact [email protected].

