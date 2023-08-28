The Myositis Association Annual Patient Conference Returns to San Diego

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myositis Association announces its 2023 Annual Patient Conference: Celebrating YOU Our Myositis Heroes taking place at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina from September 7-10. It brings together patients, care partners, and healthcare professionals from around the world for a unique educational and empowering experience.

Myositis, a group of rare autoimmune disorders, causes muscle weakness, pain, fatigue, and disability. This conference helps attendees learn about the latest advances in myositis research, treatment options, and coping strategies, as they share personal experiences and connect with others.

Event Highlights:

Celebrated speakers from the myositis community and beyond provide attendees with renewed hope and motivation on their myositis journey.

Renowned myositis experts present the latest breakthroughs in research, diagnostic techniques, and management strategies.

Interactive workshops offer attendees practical tools for managing myositis in their daily lives.

Real-life stories from individuals living with myositis inspire and empower attendees.

Networking opportunities connect attendees with others navigating similar challenges.

Exhibitor hall showcases a diverse range of pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and support organizations.

As a special event, TMA also hosts its annual Heroes in the Fight Awards Ceremony on Saturday evening. The ceremony celebrates the extraordinary individuals and organizations making strides in the battle against myositis. Among the heroes being recognized are myositis researcher Dr. Rohit Aggarwal, the ALS and Neuromuscular Center at the University of California at Irvine, and pharmaceutical company Octapharma. Grammy Award-winning musician Peter Frampton will also be there to receive TMA's Patient Ambassador Award.

This conference is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. TMA extends its heartfelt gratitude to the following:

Whether you are seeking knowledge, support, or connections, TMA encourages members of the myositis community to attend this exceptional conference. Registration information and conference details can be found at www.myositis.org.

About The Myositis Association:

The Myositis Association is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by myositis through education, support, advocacy, and research. TMA is committed to fostering a sense of community that empowers individuals to live their best life.

Contact: Linda Kobert, Communications Specialist; [email protected]; 434-882-2189.

SOURCE The Myositis Association