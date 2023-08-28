The Myositis Association Annual Patient Conference Returns to San Diego

News provided by

The Myositis Association

28 Aug, 2023, 13:37 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myositis Association announces its 2023 Annual Patient Conference: Celebrating YOU Our Myositis Heroes taking place at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina from September 7-10. It brings together patients, care partners, and healthcare professionals from around the world for a unique educational and empowering experience.

Myositis, a group of rare autoimmune disorders, causes muscle weakness, pain, fatigue, and disability. This conference helps attendees learn about the latest advances in myositis research, treatment options, and coping strategies, as they share personal experiences and connect with others.

Event Highlights:

  • Celebrated speakers from the myositis community and beyond provide attendees with renewed hope and motivation on their myositis journey.
  • Renowned myositis experts present the latest breakthroughs in research, diagnostic techniques, and management strategies.
  • Interactive workshops offer attendees practical tools for managing myositis in their daily lives.
  • Real-life stories from individuals living with myositis inspire and empower attendees.
  • Networking opportunities connect attendees with others navigating similar challenges.
  • Exhibitor hall showcases a diverse range of pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and support organizations.

As a special event, TMA also hosts its annual Heroes in the Fight Awards Ceremony on Saturday evening. The ceremony celebrates the extraordinary individuals and organizations making strides in the battle against myositis. Among the heroes being recognized are myositis researcher Dr. Rohit Aggarwal, the ALS and Neuromuscular Center at the University of California at Irvine, and pharmaceutical company Octapharma. Grammy Award-winning musician Peter Frampton will also be there to receive TMA's Patient Ambassador Award.

This conference is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. TMA extends its heartfelt gratitude to the following:

Platinum Sponsors:

  • Octapharma
  • Pfizer

Gold Sponsors:

  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Silver Sponsors:

  • Abcuro
  • argenx
  • Horizon Therapeutics
  • NuFactor

Bronze Sponsors:

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals
  • BioTek reMedys
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • CSI Pharmacy
  • IndeeLift
  • Janssen Global Services
  • Myositis Support and Understanding
  • Optum
  • Priovant Therapeutics
  • Soleo Health

Whether you are seeking knowledge, support, or connections, TMA encourages members of the myositis community to attend this exceptional conference. Registration information and conference details can be found at www.myositis.org.

About The Myositis Association:

The Myositis Association is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by myositis through education, support, advocacy, and research. TMA is committed to fostering a sense of community that empowers individuals to live their best life.

Contact: Linda Kobert, Communications Specialist; [email protected]; 434-882-2189.

SOURCE The Myositis Association

Also from this source

The Myositis Association announces myositis research awards

The Myositis Association Announces Peter Frampton as its Heroes in the Fight - 2023 Patient Ambassador Award Winner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.