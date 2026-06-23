THE N2 COMPANY MARKS AMERICA'S 250TH BY SPOTLIGHTING VETERANS AND NEIGHBORS SHAPING LOCAL COMMUNITIES

IRVING, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America counts down to its 250th birthday, The N2 Company (N2) is joining the celebration with a heart-warming national initiative that turns the spotlight on the people closest to home. Honoring veterans and celebrating the values that have shaped communities across the country for generations, hand-selected stories traditionally only shared in N2's print magazines are now available online for all to draw inspiration from.

Through its network of more than 800 hyperlocal publications, N2 features veterans, families, local businesses, and community members that reflect the faith, service, and sacrifice woven into the nation's history.

"Having the opportunity to share the remarkable stories of those who served brings us tremendous joy." –CEO JP Hamel Post this

"I get emotional when I think about the sacrifices made by so many throughout our nation's history," said JP Hamel, N2's President & CEO. "Their courage and stories have helped preserve the ideals and values upon which the United States of America was founded. I am incredibly proud to be an American, and I'm equally proud of our team for the dedication they're showing to ensure these stories are remembered and shared."

Stories shared on N2's America 250 webpage include that of Dick Sheehan, profiled in his neighborhood publication Stroll Admirals Cove. He shares about his involvement in MACVSOG, among the most classified special operations programs of the Vietnam War. Readers will also learn about local organizations that serve veterans, including Operation Salvation featured in Greet Riverstone – a program providing non-clinical pathways to wellness through hands-on woodworking experiences.

The America 250 initiative highlights the everyday ways the American spirit is lived out through neighbors caring for one another, businesses serving with integrity, and professionals investing in the places they call home.

"Having the opportunity to share the remarkable stories of those who served, especially those who are part of our own local community, brings us tremendous joy," said Hamel.

To learn more about The N2 Company, please visit https://n2co.com/

To learn more about the America 250 initiative, please visit https://n2co.com/america250/

About The N2 Company

For more than 20 years, The N2 Company has helped businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others to produce 800 custom publications—and more opening weekly. Visit www.n2co.com to view our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, Uniquely You, and N2 Digital.

Contact:

Devon Brown

[email protected]

501-628-7718

SOURCE The N2 Company