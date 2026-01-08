The N2 Company Celebrates 10 Years of Giving, $30 Million Donated to Fight Human Trafficking

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The N2 Company (N2) proudly announces its annual N2GIVES donation to combat human trafficking, marking a major milestone in 2026: 10 years of giving and $30 million in total lifetime donations toward the fight against exploitation.

This year, N2 is committing another $3.3 million to four trusted nonprofit partners working on the front lines to prevent trafficking, protect the vulnerable, and support survivors: Love Justice International , Atlas Free , International Justice Mission , and The Exodus Road .

Since launching N2GIVES in 2016, N2 has donated two percent of company revenue annually to organizations working to end human trafficking, which is now the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. What began as a bold commitment has grown into a decade-long movement fueled by purpose-driven franchise owners , team members, and local advertising partners who believe business can be a force for good.

"We know communities can only truly flourish when every person is treated with dignity and respect," said Rebecca Hixon, Director of Philanthropy for N2GIVES. "Reaching $30 million in lifetime giving is a powerful reminder that sustained commitment matters. Together, we can help disrupt exploitation and restore hope."

As the publisher of more than 800 hyperlocal magazines nationwide, N2 understands the power of collective action at the community level. Each new magazine launch expands the company's ability to give, creating a ripple effect of impact that extends far beyond local neighborhoods, affecting change with our global anti-trafficking efforts.

While many causes deserve support, N2 has remained steadfast in its focus on human trafficking, which is defined as the use of force, fraud, or coercion for labor or commercial sexual exploitation. This crime affects people of all ages, backgrounds, and geographies — including communities across the United States.

"Ten years in, we are more convinced than ever that consistent, strategic giving saves lives," Hixon added. "There is hope for a future where all are free."

