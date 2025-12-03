The N2 Company Earns Inc.'s Best in Business Distinction for Social Good

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The N2 Company is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best Social Good category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards recognized only 32 companies for Social Good — companies that go beyond financial success to make a meaningful difference through their products, initiatives, and impact-driven leadership.

"We want to say thank you to Inc. not only for the recognition, but for shining a spotlight on organizations like ours that use a piece of their profit to help make a difference in the world," said Duane Hixon, co-founder of The N2 Company .

This recognition highlights N2's continued commitment to championing social good through N2GIVES , the franchisor's longstanding philanthropic arm dedicated to supporting nonprofits fighting human trafficking. Since 2016, N2 has donated 2 percent of total annual revenue – more than $26 million – to anti-trafficking organizations, funding prevention, rescue, and aftercare efforts globally.

"Thanks to N2 Company's long-standing and deep financial commitment to ending slavery and sex trafficking, IJM teams are advancing protection for millions worldwide. This year alone, over 13,550 victims were brought to freedom, more than 3,100 perpetrators restrained, and hundreds of survivors fully restored," said a representative from International Justice Mission, one of the four 2025 N2GIVES recipients.

N2 recently deepened this mission through a powerful storytelling initiative leveraging the company's greatest strength: its nationwide network of hyperlocal print magazines. N2 publications now spotlight anti-trafficking organizations, elevating awareness and mobilizing communities to engage in the fight.

Selected by Inc. editors and reporters, Best in Business honorees represent organizations whose work has made an outstanding contribution to their industries, their communities, or society at large.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

About The N2 Company

For more than 20 years, N2 has helped great businesses reach their ideal clients through its portfolio of niche media brands: Stroll , Greet , Real Producers , BeLocal , Uniquely You , and Hyport Digital .

