The NAIC Premieres New Podcast

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announces the launch of its podcast, "The Regulators." The monthly podcast features interviews with regulators and focuses on issues facing the insurance industry both today and in the future.

"Listeners will get an inside look at key issues facing insurance regulators and the industry" said NAIC CEO Michael F. Consedine, who hosts the show. "It's also an opportunity for people to understand the unique perspective of insurance regulators as they deal with some of the hottest topics in the insurance industry."

Topics for season one include: Annuity Suitability, International Governance, and Climate Risk and Resiliency. The inaugural segment features NAIC President and Maine Insurance Superintendent Eric A. Cioppa who discusses the NAIC's key priorities for 2019, with an emphasis on long-term care insurance (LTCI). "We have to figure out a way to balance solvency with consumer protection, two big issues plaguing the industry today. It has to be fixed; failure is not an option," said Superintendent Cioppa.

You can listen and subscribe to "The Regulators" on Spreaker and Spotify.

