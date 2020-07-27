The Nantucket Summer Antiques Show Goes Virtual: July 31st - August 9th

NANTUCKET, Mass., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antiques Council celebrates its fifth year of presenting fine antiques on the island of Nantucket by going virtual!

The Nantucket Show 2019 Loana Marina Purrazzo

Historically held at the Nantucket Boys and Girls Club, this year's Covid-19 health crisis has created an environment that makes producing a physical show impossible. We are, however, pleased to announce that the 2020 show will continue at its previously scheduled time but in a virtual format. The antique show, which is always eagerly anticipated by summer residents and visitors, will be held over 10 full days from July 31st through August 9th in its new virtual format at www.nantucketsummerantiquesshow.com. An annual fixture in Nantucket, the show is closely associated with the extremely popular Nantucket by Design sponsored by and benefiting the Nantucket Historical Association (www.nha.org). Nantucket by Design celebrates the island's unique influence on design through engaging seminars and lively panel discussions presented by nationally and internationally recognized designers.

The virtual 2020 Nantucket Summer Antiques Show adds new twists to this recently developed online format. The 2020 show kicks off with a virtual preview party on the evening of Thursday, July 30th, as part of Nantucket by Design. Internationally recognized interior designer Alex Papachristidis will introduce the show with his vision on integrating handpicked items from the Nantucket show into today's interiors. Following Papachristidis, preview party attendees can shop and secure favorite items prior to the Friday public opening. Many dealers exhibiting in this year's virtual show have not participated in other virtual shows, and other dealers are presenting items not previously exhibited - offering a virtual antique show with a "fresh look."

Preview party attendees and Nantucket by Design ticket holders will also have access to an online timed "Nantucket Summer Antiques Show Auction," providing an opportunity to bid on a select item from each dealer not offered in the show. This auction will end at the preview party, and we wish good luck to all participating patrons! A portion of the proceeds from each auction sale benefits the Nantucket Historical Association and its programs. Another not-to-be-missed feature of the virtual show is the Designer Picks section. A group of nationally recognized interior designers will offer their picks of their favorite design finds from show exhibitors.

The Nantucket Summer Antiques Show has always provided visitors the once a year opportunity to view and purchase the finest contemporary and traditional art, photography, jewelry, and antiques in numerous categories presented by over thirty carefully selected dealers who are experts in their respective fields. In addition to important and well-respected dealers from the US, the show also includes several dealers from the UK and Europe, creating an international atmosphere. New this year to the show is Silver Art by D & R of Marseille, specializing in fine European silver and decorative accessories. They join returning Nantucket UK exhibitors Callaghan's Fine Paintings of Shrewsbury, Dinan and Chighine, Jesse Davis, David Brooker Fine Art of London, and William Cook Fine Antiques of Berkshire.

Items featured at the show will include antique and mid-century furniture and accessories, jewelry, marine antiques, contemporary and traditional art, photographs, books, and antique and midcentury prints and maps, silver and porcelain, illuminated manuscripts, antique rugs, and garden antiques. Also, dealers will feature antique folk art, clocks, vintage accessories, and antique wicker as well as items of special interest to the history of Nantucket.

For more information about the show, please visit www.nantucketsummerantiquesshow.com, www.antiquescouncil.com, or by calling 330-606-8226.

Media inquiries contact :

David Bernard

312-543-8470

[email protected]

About The Nantucket Summer Antique Show

The Nantucket Summer Antique Show is run by The Antiques Council, a nonprofit professional association of antique dealers that mandates the highest ethical and professional standards. Proceeds from the opening night event benefit the Nantucket Historical Association – www.nha.org.

SOURCE The Antiques Council