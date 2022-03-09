The Nasal Polyposis Treatment Market Size is Anticipated to Increase at a Significant CAGR of 9% in the 7MM, As per DelveInsight
The Nasal Polyposis market is expected to grow due to the increasing Nasal Polyposis prevalence along with an increase in treatment options. In addition, the anticipated launch of new Nasal Polyps therapies will also boost the Nasal Polyposis treatment market.
Mar 09, 2022, 10:30 ET
DelveInsight's Nasal Polyposis Market Insights report provides a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Nasal Polyposis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Nasal Polyposis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.
Key Takeaways from the Nasal Polyposis Market
- As per DelveInsight's estimates, the Nasal Polyposis market size was USD 1,532 million in 2021 which is further expected to increase by 2032 in the 7MM.
- The United States accounts for the largest Nasal Polyposis market size. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the largest Nasal Polyps market share whereas Spain had the lowest in 2021.
- Key Nasal Polyposis companies working proactively in the market include GlaxoSmithKline, Optinose US Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Intersect ENT, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, and others.
- The Nasal Polyposis pipeline therapies include Fasenra (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, CBP-201, and others. With the expected launch of Fasenra (benralizumab) in 2022 and Tezepelumab in 2023, the market will witness an upsurge during the forecast period (2022–2032). Both Fasenra and Tezepelumab is expected to cover nearly USD 5 million in the first year of its launch.
- As more biologics are expected to get launched in the upcoming years, the ratio of patients opting for surgery might reduce due to the excellent efficacy of biologics and also less possibility of recurrence of the disease.
- The increase in Nasal Polyposis market size is a direct result of the expected approval of emerging therapies and the growing Nasal Polyposis patient population in the 7MM.
Nasal Polyposis Overview
Nasal Polyposis is a small, benign (noncancerous) drop-like growth that appears in the mucosa (lining tissues) of the nose and can obstruct the nasal passageway. Ethmoidal polyps and Antrochoanal polyps are two Nasal Polyps types. The most common type is ethmoidal polyps. They arise from the ethmoidal sinuses, which are found between the nose and the eyes. Antrochoanal polyps are less common. Chronic inflammation caused by infection, allergies, drug sensitivity, or immune disorders are some of the Nasal Polyps causes. In addition, some of the Nasal Polyps symptoms include runny nose, stuffiness, or post-nasal drip. There may be no Nasal Polyps symptoms in some cases.
Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology Segmentation
As per DelveInsight, the total Nasal Polyposis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were more than 4 million in 2021, with the US accounting for the maximum number of cases in 2021.
Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases with 617,716 cases while Spain had the lowest in 2021.
The Nasal Polyposis Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)
- Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)
- Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nasal Polyposis
- Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nasal Polyposis
Nasal Polyposis Market
Patients are generally treated medically in primary care settings before considering surgical procedures. Treatment aims to eliminate or significantly reduce the size of nasal polyps, resulting in nasal obstruction relief, sinus drainage improvement, and olfaction and taste restoration.
Currently, corticosteroids (intranasal and systemic) and biologics (Dupixent, Xolair, and Nucala) can be used for Nasal Polyps treatment. Corticosteroid implants, such as Propel and Sinuva, are also available to improve surgical outcomes and to treat recurrent Nasal Polyps. In addition, depending on the patient's needs, antihistamines, antibiotics, and NSAIDs may be administered. If therapeutic agents do not improve the patient's condition, surgery to remove the polyps can be performed.
Recently the market of nasal polyposis welcomed three biologics (Nucala: mepolizumab; Dupixent: dupilumab; Xolair: omalizumab). Experts say biologics are considered before primary surgery, particularly in patients whom conditions like asthma are present simultaneously with CRSwNP, in those for whom surgery is less available, in patients who refuse surgery, and/or patients with a high complication ratio. The use of biologics straightaway after surgery might be considered for patients whose nasal polyps recur a year after the surgery.
Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Dupixent is expected to continue to capture the largest market in the 7MM during the forecasted period (2022–2032). Furthermore, there are some emerging therapies in the clinical pipeline for Nasal Polyps that are awaiting approval. According to the company's pipeline, Fasenra is one such therapy whose filing has been accepted in the United States. Although it is too early to predict that emerging therapies such as Fasenra, CBP-201, and tezepelumab will be successful and generate large revenues, their market acceptance appears promising, as regulatory authorities have approved biologics previously. These drugs are likely to demonstrate efficacy in their respective clinical trials and have a positive impact on the Nasal Polyps treatment landscape in the 7MM during the forecast period.
Nasal Polyposis Pipeline Therapies and Key Players
- Fasenra: AstraZeneca
- Tezepelumab: AstraZeneca/Amgen
- CBP-201: Connect Biopharma
Nasal Polyposis Market Dynamics
Many pharma companies are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Nasal Polyposis R&D, resulting in a plethora of potential therapies centered on novel approaches to treat Nasal Polyps. The approval of these emerging therapies are expected to have a significant impact on the global Nasal Polyps treatment market. Furthermore, the rising Nasal Polyps prevalence, global exposure, and increased approvals from regulatory bodies are also driving the Nasal Polyps market growth.
On the other hand, misdiagnosis of Nasal Polyposis can act as a hurdle for the market growth. Moreover, the tools to define disease severity are also not well established. In addition, lack of cost-effective treatment, lack of robust clinical Nasal Polyposis pipeline, and limited awareness on Nasal Polyps can limit the market growth.
Scope of the Nasal Polyposis Market Report
- Study Period: 2019-2032
- Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
- Key Nasal Polyposis Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Optinose US Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Intersect ENT, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, and others
- Key Pipeline Therapies: Fasenra (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, CBP-201, and others
- Therapeutic Assessment: Nasal Polyposis current marketed and emerging therapies
- Market Dynamics: Nasal Polyposis market drivers and barriers
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs
- KOL's views
- Analyst's views
- Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
