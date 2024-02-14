The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Revs Up for the 2024 Season

  • The green flag for the 2024 race season waves at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16
  • Join CRAFTSMAN® for an interactive exhibit at the Daytona International Speedway's Midway Zone and meet with several CRAFTSMAN™ Truck Series drivers
  • Fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN® tools live as they watch their favorite NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series drivers battle to the finish line

TOWSON, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE:SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand is gearing up for the start of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season at Daytona International Speedway. CRAFTSMAN is celebrating its second season as the title sponsor, after serving as the series' title sponsor from its inception in 1995 through 2008. This season, fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN tools with the return of Deal of the Race™ and participate in an interactive exhibit at the Daytona International Speedway's Midway Zone, where they can meet several CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers including Ben Rhodes, Steward Friesen, Nick Sanchez and Grant Enfinger.

"We are gearing up for an exciting 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season with action-packed racing and unforgettable moments," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. "This season the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will offer fans a truly immersive experience that captures the energy, excitement and passion of racing."

The Deal of the Race™ Returns: Discounts for CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Fans
Throughout the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ season, CRAFTSMAN® will offer different Deal of the Race™ promotions during Truck Series events.

Fans can score deals on featured CRAFTSMAN® tools live as they watch their favorite NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series drivers battle to the finish line or through CRAFTSMAN® social media channels. During FS1 and FOX race broadcasts a QR code will be displayed on screen during CRAFTSMAN® ads, directing fans to purchase the featured tool at a special discount.

The first CRAFTSMAN® Deal of the Race™ promotion features a 61 pc. 3/8-In Drive Mechanics Tool Set which includes CRAFTSMAN's new Low Profile Ratchet that has up to a 25% thinner head* that helps deliver greater access in confined spaces (CMMT45161L) now for $49.98 (originally $74.98). Estimated retail prices. Offer available from Feb. 1 - April 30, 2024, at Lowe's and Ace Hardware stores and online (US only). For more information, visit craftsman.com/dealoftherace.

CRAFTSMAN® Fan Experience
CRAFTSMAN® will host an interactive exhibit in Daytona International Speedway's Midway Zone from Feb. 14 - 18. The CRAFTSMAN® exhibit will showcase various CRAFTSMAN® products from outdoor and storage solutions to power and hand tools, as well as display a CRAFTSMAN® branded show truck. Visitors can participate in interactive demos and giveaways, meet with several CRAFTSMAN™ Truck Series drivers and have the chance to be upgraded to VIP tickets for the Friday, Feb. 16 race.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Driver Visits Schedule:
Thursday, February 15

  • 3:30 - 3:45 PM ETBen Rhodes
  • 3:45 - 4:00 PM ETStewart Friesen

Friday, February 16

  • 1:00 - 1:15 PM ETNick Sanchez
  • 1:15 - 1:30 PM ETGrant Enfinger

Catch the first race of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series on FS1 this Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30PM ET or listen live on MRN and SiriusXM radio. Follow @CRAFTSMAN on Facebook and Instagram for more information and special moments from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. 

2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series™ Schedule: 

DATE

RACE/TRACK

NETWORK

START TIME (ET)

RADIO

Friday, February 16

Daytona International Speedway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, February 24

Atlanta Motor Speedway

FS1

2 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, March 1

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FS1

9 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 16

Bristol Motor Speedway

FS1

8 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 23

COTA

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, April 5

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, April 12

Texas Motor Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 4

Kansas Speedway

FS1

8 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 10

Darlington Raceway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 18

North Wilkesboro Speedway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 24

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 1

World Wide Technology Raceway

FOX

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, June 28

Nashville Superspeedway

FS1

TBD

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, July 12

Pocono Raceway

FS1

5:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, July 19

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 10

Richmond Raceway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 25

Milwaukee Mile Speedway

FS1

4 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Thursday, September 19

Bristol Motor Speedway

FS1

8 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, September 27

Kansas Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, October 4

Talladega Superspeedway

FS1

5 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 26

Homestead-Miami Speedway

FS1

Noon

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, November 1

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

6 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, November 8

Phoenix Raceway

FS1

8 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

*1/4" DR and 3/8" DR Only - As Compared To CMMT81747, CMMT81748, & CMMT81749

About CRAFTSMAN®
CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on FacebookInstagram and YouTube.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, and end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and CUB CADET®. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN

