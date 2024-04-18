The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Launches Level Up Tool

This tool is designed to help women business owners in the CPG space set goals by benchmarking their vision of success to business outcomes of their industry peers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, with the support of Walmart through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity, today announced the launch of the Level Up tool to help women business owners in Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) set strategic business goals, benchmark their success against peers, and access personalized resources to accelerate learning.

Level Up: CPG is the result of research and insights gained over six months from more than 200 Black women business owners in CPG. The result is a series of resources and learning opportunities to set goals, build their strategy and grow their business. These include:

CPG-Specific Resources: Expert learning tailored for developing their businesses.

Expert learning tailored for developing their businesses. Strategic Goals: Look five years into the future, and reverse engineer the goals they need to achieve now.

Look five years into the future, and reverse engineer the goals they need to achieve now. Tailored Game Plans: Chart their working plan to reach their next business goal.

Chart their working plan to reach their next business goal. Industry-Specific Growth Tracking: Benchmark success goals relevant to their peers in CPG.

Nicola Corzine, Executive Director and CEO of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center said, "We've gathered in-depth case studies and explored the detailed growth of more than 200 women-led companies, to offer – for the first time – a tool that offers scaffolding for CPG entrepreneurs to set goals and receive ongoing training tailored to their developing businesses."

Monique Carswell, director, Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity, shared, "We're proud to support the Level Up tool through a grant from Walmart through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity. These resources will help entrepreneurs understand what steps have been proven to propel women-owned businesses forward and help their communities thrive."

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurship. In alignment with this vision, the Level Up Tool aims to address the unique challenges faced by women business owners, particularly Black women who are starting businesses at historic rates. Research conducted by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and Penn State University in 2022 revealed that women-owned businesses, especially those owned by Black women, face obstacles in networks, access to capital, and fair pay practices.

The core goal of the Level Up tool is to enhance the sustainability and resilience of entrepreneurs building CPG companies, with a special focus on Black women entrepreneurs. By providing a guidepost for decision-making customized to their definition of success, the tool aims to accelerate revenue and financial growth. The activities in the tool will empower these women entrepreneurs to make real-time decisions while optimizing their available capital and resources.

About the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center:

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is a non-profit committed to growing inclusion and access for entrepreneurs worldwide. The Center meets the real time needs of entrepreneurs through educational programming and then shares its learnings with policy-leaders, capital allocators and academic institutions. For more information please visit: http://thecenter.nasdaq.org/

