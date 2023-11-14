The Nation of Malawi is Experiencing the Fruit of Repentance, Which Has Roots Dating to 2015 in reviveINDIANA

GOSHEN, Ind., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverend Brian Kamwendo, the Presidential Advisor on Religions Affairs in the African nation of Malawi, will be holding a press conference at First Baptist Church Elkhart on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET. He will be speaking on how Malawi is experiencing the fruit of repentance, the beginnings of which can be traced back to reviveINDIANA in 2015.

reviveINDIANA kicked off in 2015 with a week of prayer that turned into 52 straight days of outreach in the Elkhart/Goshen area. Dr. Kyle Lance Martin, the founder of Time to Revive, the Dallas, TX-based ministry behind reviveINDIANA, returned to northern Indiana 1,000 days later, in October 2017, to celebrate the ongoing outreach to the community.

From that time of celebration, the Lord birthed something called reviveSCHOOL, which initially started as a Bible study with 12 men who would study the scriptures every day from Genesis to Revelation for two years, looking for the Messiah in every book. When the study started on January 1, 2018, over fifty men gathered in a barn on County Road 35 to study the Word together based on the model in Acts 19. At the end of two years, over 170 gathered to study the book of Revelation. From this, the Lord launched reviveSCHOOL into the Nations using these reviveSCHOOL students from Indiana to act as Ambassadors supporting new groups overseas.

Fast forward to the summer of 2022, Kyle Lance Martin had a dream where he saw a stadium full of Africans gathering and the nation's president calling the people to repent and turn to God. This led to working with established revived school leaders in Malawi and eventually an introduction to the president, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

The Time to Revive team traveled to Malawi in the summer of 2023 to host the reviveSCHOOL National Crusade in four cities, helping the local church call the nation to repent. This repentance is leading to fruit in the government, prisons, farms, education, police, and even the mining industry.

Join us on Thursday, November 16th at 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church Elkhart to hear from Rev. Brian Kamwendo, the Presidential Advisor on Religions Affairs for Malawi, on the effects of repentance on an entire nation.

For more information, contact Kyle Lance Martin, Time to Revive 469-939-4125 or [email protected].

