The National Academy of Inventors Announces the Election of its 2021 Senior Members

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has named 63 of the world's best emerging academic inventors to its 2021 class of Senior Members.

NAI Senior Members are active faculty, scientists and administrators from NAI Member Institutions who have demonstrated remarkable innovation producing technologies that have brought, or aspire to bring, real impact on the welfare of society. They also have growing success in patents, licensing and commercialization.

This year's class of NAI Senior Members feature some of the world's best emerging inventors

The ability to nominate an individual for NAI Senior Member recognition is an exclusive opportunity afforded solely to NAI Member Institutions to recognize their outstanding innovators. These organizations themselves are widely regarded as innovation powerhouses which continuously promote and foster the spirit of innovation.

This latest class of NAI Senior Members represents 37 research universities, government, and non-profit research institutes. They are named inventors on over 625 issued U.S. patents.

"NAI Member Institutions support some of the most elite innovators on the horizon," said Paul R. Sanberg, NAI President. "With the NAI Senior Member award distinction, we recognize and honor these innovators who are rising stars in their fields."

Following a nomination for NAI Senior Member, individuals undergo a rigorous selection process by the NAI Advisory Committee, which is composed of elected NAI Members and other professionals considered pioneers in their respective fields.

Senior Members are elected annually on Inventors Day (February 11). Nominations for the next Senior Member class will be accepted from October 1 – December 17, 2021.

A full list of NAI Senior Members is available on the NAI website.

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI works collaboratively with the USPTO and publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org.

