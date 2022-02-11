The National Academy of Inventors Announces the Election of Its 2022 Senior Members

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has named 83 of the world's best emerging academic inventors to its 2022 class of Senior Members.

NAI Senior Members are active faculty, scientists, and administrators from NAI Member Institutions who have demonstrated remarkable innovation producing technologies that have brought, or aspire to bring, real impact on the welfare of society. They also have growing success in patents, licensing, and commercialization, while educating and mentoring the next generation of inventors.

This year's class of NAI Senior Members, features some of the world's best emerging inventors.

The ability to nominate an individual for NAI Senior Member recognition is an exclusive opportunity afforded to NAI Member Institutions to recognize their outstanding innovators. These organizations themselves are widely regarded as innovation powerhouses which continuously promote and foster the spirit of innovation.

This latest class of NAI Senior Members hails from 41 NAI member institutions and research universities. They are named inventors on over 1093 issued U.S. patents.

This year's class also reflects NAI's dedicated efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in its membership, with the addition of 40 outstanding academic female and/or minority inventors. The 2022 new Senior Members will be inducted at the Senior Member Ceremony at the 11th Annual Meeting of the National Academy of Inventors this upcoming June 14-15 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Today, these Senior Members, on their path of prolific discovery, join the NAI innovation community," said Paul R. Sanberg FNAI, President of the NAI, "With the NAI Senior Member award distinction, we recognize and honor these innovators who are rising stars in their fields."

Following a nomination for NAI Senior Member, individuals undergo a rigorous selection process by the NAI Senior Member Advisory Committee, which is composed of elected NAI Fellows who are considered pioneers in their respective fields.

Senior Members are elected annually on National Inventors' Day (February 11). Nominations for the 2023 Senior Member class will be accepted from October 1 – December 31, 2022.

A full list of NAI Senior Members is available on the NAI website.

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI works in partnership with the USPTO and publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation . Learn more at www.academyofinventors.org.

