The National Academy of Inventors Announces Top-Ranked IP Curriculum Course

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has announced that it will begin offering a free online Intellectual Property curriculum and certification through its partnership with The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property.

The course entitled Intellectual Property: Inventors, Entrepreneurs, Creators, consists of 12 modules with a total of 38 lectures that can be taken at one's own pace. The purpose of the curriculum, according to Dr. Gary K. Michelson, founder of The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property, inventor, and Fellow of NAI, is to make information about intellectual property rights more accessible to the public.

"The importance of IP in our economy where patents, trademarks, and copyrights are keys to success cannot be overstated," says Dr. Michelson. "I have experienced this firsthand as an inventor and am glad these lessons are now freely available through this partnership with NAI."

"Providing this type of information to inventors is a key component of NAI's mission," says Dr. Paul Sanberg, president, and founder of the Academy. We are so pleased to partner with the Michelson Institute and offer this certification so that inventors will know how to protect their discoveries as they take them to market."

The certificate offering is officially available today and can be accessed through NAI's website [link]. It is open to NAI members and to the general public.

Intellectual Property: Inventors, Entrepreneurs, Creators has been taken by nearly 20,000 online learners across 160 countries and in 41 languages to date. This top-ranked IP course on the Udemy.com platform (which serves over 30M students), also provide participants an opportunity to obtain an NAI certificate and LinkedIn digital badge upon completion and passing the exam.

More information can be found on NAI's website.

About the National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) , enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI works collaboratively with the USPTO and publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation . www.academyofinventors.org .

About The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property

The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property, an initiative of the Michelson 20MM Foundation, provides access to empowering IP education for budding inventors and entrepreneurs. Michelson 20MM was founded thanks to the generous support of renowned spinal surgeon Dr. Gary K. Michelson and Alya Michelson. For more information, visit www.MichelsonIP.com.

