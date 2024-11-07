The National Alliance for Black Business Pledges Continued Non-Partisan Support to the 47th President Elect Donald J. Trump Administration

NABB Pledges Continued Non-Partisan Support to the 47th President Elect Donald J. Trump Administration Post this

"The nation's Black business community is poised to build on initiatives that previously secured millions in federal contracts and expanded opportunities in U.S. commerce activity, export and global trade. We delivered measurable results during President Trump's first administration," - Ken L. Harris, Ph.D., President and CEO of the National Business League.

NABB congratulates President-Elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance on their decisive election and also expresses its sincere gratitude to President Joseph R. Biden and the nation's first Black-Asian American Vice President, Kamala D. Harris, for their dedicated service to the nation over the past four years.

"It is time to unite the Black business community and member chambers of commerce around the President's economic vision, ensuring that government resources benefit Black communities with tangible, lasting impact," - Charles H. DeBow III, President and CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce.

With support from over 100 Black business and professional organizations, NABB's partnership seeks to strengthen more than 3.6 million Black-owned businesses through access to federal resources, expanded trade, and global economic opportunities. Building upon accomplishments from President Trump's first term (2016-2020), NABB is committed to fostering resilience and growth within Black communities across the nation and globally.

"The nation's member Black mayors elected and appointed officials are eager to support local communities in alignment with the President's vision for economic progress," – The Honorable Johnny L. Ford, Esq., Founder of the World Conference of Mayors.

As the nation moves forward, NABB calls on all U.S. business organizations to support initiatives that enhance America's role as a beacon of economic opportunity for all communities. United, we strive for sustainable growth to "Make America Great Again" for every citizen.

About the National Alliance for Black Business (NABB):

NABB is a nonpartisan, non-sectarian and unconstrained coalition committed to economic growth and equity for Black-owned businesses in the United States and abroad using the Dr. Booker T. Washington business model. Co-founded by the National Business League, the National Black Chamber of Commerce, and the World Conference of Mayors, NABB unites over 100 Black business and professional organizations to advance a national economic agenda. Through advocacy and partnerships, NABB empowers access to 3.6 million Black-owned businesses, fostering resilience, entrepreneurship, and sustainable wealth creation in Black communities.

National Media Contact:

Minehaha Forman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-510-220-0759

