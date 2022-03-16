The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Announces 2022 CIC and CISR Board Officers and new CISR Board Members

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance announces leadership changes to the Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) and Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) Board of Governors.

Serving on the CIC Board of Governors are Chair – Philip T. Kramer, CIC, CPCU; Vice Chair – Jack H. Elliott, Jr., CIC, CISR, SOTP, CBCP, MPM, CFE; Member-at-Large – Gabriel "Gabe" Portillo, CIC; Member-at-Large – R. Kevin Ray, CIC, CPCU, AU, AINS, AIS, API; Immediate Past-Chair – Aimee E. Kilpatrick, MBA, CIC, CRM.

Taking up CISR officer positions for 2022, Board of Governors are Chair – Suzanne "Sue" M. Baillargeon, CIC, CISR, AIC; Vice Chair –Donna W. Wilson, CIC; Secretary – Lyndsay R. Kooistra, CIC; Treasurer – Amber M. Bosma, CIC, CISR; Immediate Past-Chair – Mary K. Russell, CIC, CISR, CPRIA.

In addition, the organization announces that Gary S. Broesch, CISR, AINS, Cheri E. Green, CIC, CISR, Lindsey Hamielec, CIC, CISR, Claire Richardson, CISR, Teresa "Teri" Rstom, CIC, CRM, CISR have also accepted nominations to serve on the CISR Board of Governors.

The newly appointed members bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will support the organization's vision to become the indispensable, transformative learning resource for risk and insurance professionals through adaptive technology and practical instruction.

William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of The National Alliance, stated, "We welcome our new Board members, and we are thrilled individuals with this level of industry expertise and experience will help us reach our goals in the coming years. With the addition of these new board members, this diverse and capable team will help create new and innovative learning experiences for The National Alliance and our amazing participants nationwide." You can view The National Alliance Board of Governors and Directors [here].

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation's premier provider of advanced educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals, includes the Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) Program, the Certified Risk Managers (CRM) Program, the Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) Program, the Certified Personal Risk Managers Program (CPRM), the Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM) Program, the Dynamics Sales Training Series, and The National Alliance Research Academy. For more information, contact The National Alliance, P.O. Box 27027, Austin, Texas 78755-2027; 800-633-2165; website: www.TheNationalAlliance.com.

Media Contact:

Bettie Duff

[email protected]

512-349-6130

SOURCE National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research