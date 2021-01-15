The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research CISR High School Program Exam Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research received recognition on local Lansing news station FOX News 47 for the Certified Insurance Service Representative High School program. The news station highlighted a second-year student at the Wilson Talent Center (WTC) in Mason, Michigan for being the first high school senior to pass the first exam toward the Certified Insurance Service Representative designation.

The WTC offers career and technical education programming for high school juniors and seniors. The center offers 18 programs in 12 career clusters, giving students the ability to earn high school academic credit, dual college credit, and either state or national certifications.

The WTC partners with business leaders through advisory board participation or by providing work-based learning opportunities for students. Advisory board members from organizations and businesses within specific career fields advise students on curriculum, resource needs, and industry trends. Many of these employers also offer student internships and job shadows. Many of them end up hiring WTC students upon graduation, and some even help them pay for their continued education.

In a recent Nat Alliance NOW Podcast, Monique Colizzi, Business & Risk Management Instructor at the WTC, was interviewed about the student's recent milestone and had this to share about the program:

"The curriculum is well laid-out with teacher and student guides. The educational videos are nicely done and the curriculum is polished and tailored to fit different learning styles. You don't have to be an expert to facilitate this program. Teachers as well as career and technical education advocates should give it a try. You're never going to do your students a disservice by exposing them to quality curriculum that ties in with everyday life. You'll be doing the world and the industry a huge favor and a great service."

If you would like to financially support a high school, offer internship opportunities, or bring the CISR High School program to your community, contact Tasha Sheehan at 800-633-2165 or [email protected].

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals. Learn more at www.scic.com.

