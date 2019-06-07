The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Launches Enterprise Learning Management System

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research launches a new Corporate Learning Portal to help educational managers and anyone responsible for overseeing training easily track associate continuing education and professional development. The Corporate Learning Portal is a customizable learning management system that includes features such as centralized and individual billing, a multi-state CE request function, and dynamic dashboards that display learning progress.

William J Hold, National Alliance CEO, had this to say about the organization's new digital offering:

"The National Alliance is on a mission to become the indispensable, transformative learning resource for risk and insurance professionals. To accomplish this, we are utilizing adaptive technologies to optimize the delivery of our acclaimed practical instruction and have developed a platform for risk and insurance entities to manage their associates' professional development. The new Corporate Learning Portal can be adapted to align with organizational goals regardless of their size, area of focus, or billing requirements. This is just the first step on our digital transformation journey. The National Alliance is planning to release several new learning products this year."

The new Corporate Learning Portal is the first Learning Management System designed for risk and insurance organizations. As industry training and professional development needs evolve quickly in this dynamic industry, risk and insurance entities benefit from learning management systems because they can automate learning. Software like the Corporate Learning Portal from The National Alliance reduce the amount of resources spent on professional development, centralize content management, and engage employees.

The Corporate Learning Portal is already being used successfully at Higginbotham, provider of Single Source regional and global solutions for insurance and financial services in Texas and the South-Central United States. Mary Fowlkes, CIC, Vice President of Marketing and Carrier Relations at Higginbotham stated the following in regards to their recent adoption of the Corporate Learning Portal:

"We are thrilled with the new Corporate Learning Portal. The learning management system allows us to store and manage professional development content, enabling our associates to conveniently complete online trainings, earn designations, and fulfill update requirements. The Corporate Learning Portal allows us to easily support our associates with all of their educational requirements regardless of where they live and work.

In addition to tracking their learning progress, this great new resource provides many useful features such as centralized and individual billing, the ability to request CE from multiple states, and a curated course catalog. The National Alliance staff has always been incredibly helpful with any and all of our professional education needs. We value their high-quality curriculum and are extremely pleased with the variety of learning options they provide for a firm as diversified as Higginbotham."

More information about the Corporate Learning Portal can be found at https://www.scic.com/corporate-learning-portal .

