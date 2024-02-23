The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Launches NEW Online Directory for Designation Holders

News provided by

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

23 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a premier provider of insurance and risk management education, has unveiled its new Online Designee Directory.

This directory is a valuable resource for risk and insurance professionals who hold one or more of the National Alliance's prestigious designations such as Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR), the Certified School Risk Manager (CSRM), and Certified Personal Risk Manager (CPRM), offering this exclusive community a platform for professional visibility and connectivity. 

This online Designee Directory facilitates easy verification of a participant's designation credentials, while at the same time enhancing trust and greater recognition within the industry. 

The directory is also designed with privacy in mind, displaying only essential contact information and allowing dues-paid designees to opt-in or opt-out at any time. To opt-in for the Directory a designee simply needs to pay their annual membership dues and then navigate to their National Alliance Profile at www.scic.com/signin and click "Opt-In."

The National Alliance's Chief Experience Officer, Danielle Janecka, said, "Not only does the directory give public-facing recognition to our designees, but it also serves as an excellent networking tool. Business referrals or reconnecting with fellow CICs and CISRs across the country will now be just a few clicks away." 

The directory, featured on The National Alliance website, maintains a user-friendly interface where individuals can search using different criteria: specific city, state, zip code, or even a person's email address. 

Regarding the features designees can leverage, Project Manager Lori Seton, CISR, stated, "Opted-in dues-paid designee profiles, updated with a personal photograph and designation details, will not only be accessible to peers for networking but also to consumers who might be looking for advice or services." 

To view the Designee Directory, visit www.scic.com, and select the "Designee Search" icon in the website header.

About The National Alliance:
For over 50 years, The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's preeminent provider of insurance and risk management education.

Media Contact:
Name: Mitch Dunford
Title: Chief Marketing Officer
Email: [email protected] 
Website: www.scic.com
619-454-3032

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

Also from this source

Nebraska Nominee Named 2023 National Outstanding CSR of the Year

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research has awarded Katie Shipp, CISR, CAWC, Commercial Account Manager for Dodge Partners...

The National Alliance Releases NEW Advanced Energy Course

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the leading provider of insurance and risk-management education, has launched its latest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.