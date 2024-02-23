The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Launches NEW Online Directory for Designation Holders

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a premier provider of insurance and risk management education, has unveiled its new Online Designee Directory.

This directory is a valuable resource for risk and insurance professionals who hold one or more of the National Alliance's prestigious designations such as Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR), the Certified School Risk Manager (CSRM), and Certified Personal Risk Manager (CPRM), offering this exclusive community a platform for professional visibility and connectivity.

This online Designee Directory facilitates easy verification of a participant's designation credentials, while at the same time enhancing trust and greater recognition within the industry.

The directory is also designed with privacy in mind, displaying only essential contact information and allowing dues-paid designees to opt-in or opt-out at any time. To opt-in for the Directory a designee simply needs to pay their annual membership dues and then navigate to their National Alliance Profile at www.scic.com/signin and click "Opt-In."

The National Alliance's Chief Experience Officer, Danielle Janecka, said, "Not only does the directory give public-facing recognition to our designees, but it also serves as an excellent networking tool. Business referrals or reconnecting with fellow CICs and CISRs across the country will now be just a few clicks away."

The directory, featured on The National Alliance website, maintains a user-friendly interface where individuals can search using different criteria: specific city, state, zip code, or even a person's email address.

Regarding the features designees can leverage, Project Manager Lori Seton, CISR, stated, "Opted-in dues-paid designee profiles, updated with a personal photograph and designation details, will not only be accessible to peers for networking but also to consumers who might be looking for advice or services."

To view the Designee Directory, visit www.scic.com, and select the "Designee Search" icon in the website header.

About The National Alliance:

For over 50 years, The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's preeminent provider of insurance and risk management education.

