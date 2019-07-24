The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Rebrands

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research has rebranded their monthly podcast series. Nat Alliance NOW offers risk and insurance professionals rich, nuanced conversations that deepen learning and support participants of all National Alliance programs. The new podcast series is available to the general public and can be accessed on iTunes, Google Play, and at www.scic.com.

Chief Innovation and Academic Development Officer, Mitch Dunford, serves as host of Nat Alliance NOW and interviews active industry experts regarding insurance trends and challenging course content. One of the most interesting features of the podcast is the appearance of regular guest hosts and experts hailing from many fields within the risk and insurance industry.

All episodes are recorded and produced in-house by the company's dedicated marketing media team and academic directors. Of the new podcast series, Rakeda Ervin, Digital Media Producer, states:

"From Big Data to insurtech, new trends are disrupting traditional approaches used in the insurance and risk management industry. Nat Alliance NOW explores cutting edge topics through engaging conversations with today's leaders. We are excited to debut more expert guests and produce valuable content that helps our participants succeed in all of our designation programs."

Since its June launch, Nat Alliance NOW has released three episodes on the topics of artificial intelligence and insurtech. Recent guest, Chris Paradiso of Paradiso Insurance, had this to say about his experience:

"In today's ever-changing industry, independent Insurance Agents need to utilize Big Data and automated processes to improve their agencies and customer experience. I truly believe that the only way we can move forward is through innovation and technology. Being on Nat Alliance NOW allowed me to get this message out to listeners."

Recent guests of the podcast include Steve Anderson, President of The Anderson Network, author of The Bezos Letters, and Trusted Authority on Insurance, Technology, Productivity, and Innovation and Nancy Clark, Deputy Commissioner of Administrative Operations and Chief Financial Officer at Texas Department of Insurance.

Anyone interested in listening to the Nat Alliance NOW series can subscribe via iTunes or Google Play. All episodes are also made available at www.scic.com

