The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Releases 6th Edition of Executive Liability Insurance Publication

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research released the 6th edition of Executive Liability Insurance: Evolving Times, Evolving Exposures, Evolving Insurance. Written by Richard Clarke, CIC, CPCU, RPLU, the sixth edition examines current trends in underwriting, claims, exposures, and coverages while providing a historical overview of significant legal decisions that have impacted each coverage.

Employment Practices Liability insurance has changed since the first policies were introduced in the 1980s. The expanding nature of the exposure has also advanced significantly over time. Initially, the concern of EPL insurance was for allegations of discrimination and/or harassment brought by employees. In today's workplace, exposures exist for "ban the box," marijuana/medical marijuana, Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, base allegations brought by non-employees, and countless other exposures.

Liability issues prevalent today make it critical for business owners, risk managers, and insurance agents and brokers to develop a thorough understanding of executive liability protection. Author Richard Clarke states:

"Executive Liability exposures are constantly evolving, and as a result, the alert and knowledgeable insurance practitioner will need to modify existing coverages, as well as look for ways to improve and enhance them. The sixth edition the Executive Liability Insurance book is full of great tips on how to do so."

This book is recommended reading for National Alliance CIC Commercial Casualty Programs and all Certified Risk Manager courses.

Hardcover and digital copies are available at https://nationalalliancebooks.com

