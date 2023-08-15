The National Alliance Launches CISR High School Program at Central Tech Campuses

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research announces that Central Technology Center has successfully completed the first year of the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) High School Program. This groundbreaking initiative, launched in 2022, was made possible through a generous grant from The Spencer Educational Foundation. The National Alliance's collaboration with Central Tech equips students with essential insurance knowledge and skills, empowering them for future success in the industry.

The CISR High School Program provides students with a comprehensive understanding of risk and insurance principles. By incorporating this curriculum into the educational framework, The National Alliance and Central Tech create a pipeline of talented, career-ready professionals who can excel in the insurance sector. The Spencer Educational Foundation's grant enabled the successful implementation of the program in its initial year at Central Tech.

In addition, Emerging Talent Partner, INSURICA, will contribute to the sustainability and future growth of the CISR High School Program at Central Tech and the greater Oklahoma area. INSURICA's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and promoting educational excellence makes them an invaluable partner in this endeavor.

"We are delighted to partner with the Spencer Educational Foundation and INSURICA to bring the CISR High School Program to Central Tech's campuses," said Noelle Codispoti, Director of Emerging Talent Programs at The National Alliance. "This initiative reflects our dedication to empowering students with industry-relevant education and preparing them for rewarding careers."

Jeff Beagle, Vice President of Human Resources, said, "INSURICA is honored to be an Emerging Talent Partner and to support the CISR High School Program at Central Tech. We believe in fostering the development of the next generation of insurance professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the ever-changing insurance landscape. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to education and talent development." Beagle also leads INSURICA's corporate learning initiative, INSURICA University.

About The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research:

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education for risk management and insurance professionals. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

About Spencer Educational Foundation:

The Spencer Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization funding the education of tomorrow's risk management and insurance leaders through scholarships, grants, internship opportunities, on and off campus experiential learning, and support of risk management/insurance curricula. Since Spencer was founded in 1979, we have impacted thousands of students and driven more and better-prepared talent into risk and insurance roles.

About INSURICA:

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States, and places more than $1 billion in annual premiums for their clients. The company employs more than 700 colleagues in 36 offices in 11 states from California to Florida.

