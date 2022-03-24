The National Alliance Launches NEW Self-Paced Courses: Intro to Commercial/Personal Lines, Flood, Ethics, Workers Compensation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research has launched five self-paced insurance license renewal and introductory classes on the topics of Ethics, NFIP Flood Exposures, Workers Compensation, and Personal and Commercial lines. Each self-paced course provides learners with a highly engaging and seamless online experience.

The newly developed Self-Paced Online Courses provide participants ultimate flexibility, efficiency, and a low-pressure way to build knowledge and meet license renewal requirements at their own pace. Self-paced courses are completed within a 60-day window during which learners can save their progress, review understanding of the curriculum, and access an information kiosk and learning resources prior to taking the exam.

Course Details

The Introduction to Personal Lines and Commercial Lines courses are fantastic learning resources for Agency Owners & Managers in the middle of hiring season or needing to expand their teams. The self-paced courses can increase new hire engagement, reduce E&O exposures, and can be used to onboard employees. Individuals who are new to their insurance careers can also benefit from these low-cost courses that help them understand insurance fundamentals, build trust with clients, and expand their product knowledge quickly.

Self-paced Flood, Ethics, and Workers Compensation courses provide up to four hours of State CE and satisfy insurance license renewal requirements. Completion of all self-administered quizzes and a proctored exam are required to earn credit.

Beth Benhart, Director of Instructional Design shared this about the new courses:

"Over the last two years, The National Alliance has undertaken an initiative to refresh our self-paced library! Along with a thorough curriculum review for each course, we have cleaned up the user experience for our on-demand offerings. Our new courses are easy to navigate and rich with high-resolution imagery, animations, and custom multimedia developed by our production team. We have also incorporated accessibility elements like closed captioning to meet the needs of all our participants."

