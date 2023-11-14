The National Alliance Releases NEW Advanced Energy Course

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the leading provider of insurance and risk-management education, has launched its latest advanced course for risk and insurance professionals: the PRO Focus Energy Course. The 16-hour course will be held on December 4–5 and is available online and in person in Houston, TX.

The PRO Focus Series is designed for advanced insurance and risk management professionals who have an interest in working with niche markets and products. PRO Focus courses provide a competitive advantage in maintaining client relationships in today's challenging marketplace.

The PRO Focus Energy Course will equip professionals with the essential knowledge and skills to navigate the complex landscape of risk management and insurance issues associated with various energy exposures. As the energy sector continues to evolve, organizations face unprecedented challenges in managing risks effectively; this course satisfies an urgent need.

"The new PRO Focus Energy Course is a deep dive into risk management and insurance issues related to all types of energy exposures," said Jay Williams, Head of Academic and Faculty Development. "Taught by risk and insurance professionals who regularly deal with energy risks, this PRO Focus course is perfect for those who work with the energy industry and those wanting to get into the energy marketplace."

Topics include:

  • Risk Management Essentials for the Energy Industry
  • Risk Control for the Energy Industry
  • Energy, Oil, & Gas Risk Management Considerations
  • Contractual Indemnity and Additional Insured Considerations for the Energy Sector

The PRO Focus Energy Course is now open for enrollment—click here to secure your spot today! In-Person Classroom: https://pro.scic.com/course-detail/?id=0d3367f5-fc20-ee11-9cbe-000d3a1b9bc9 and Instructor-Led Webinar: https://pro.scic.com/course-detail/?id=e9415159-b820-ee11-9cbe-000d3a1b982a. Dues-paid members receive a $200 discount.

About The National Alliance:

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, is an insurance education provider recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

