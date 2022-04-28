The National Alliance Releases New Course - Certified Environmental Strategist to Teach the Management and Transfer of Environmental Exposures

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research today announced the release of the Certified Environmental Strategist (CeS) self-paced course. Created by Chris Bunbury, Environmental Strategist and President of Environmental Strategist, Inc. (ESI), the course educates insurance professionals on how to advise clients as they manage and transfer their environmental exposures.

The four-hour self-paced course developed with The National Alliance for insurance Education & Research is for professionals looking to expand their book of business into the environmental insurance marketplace. Due to factors that include regulatory enforcement, environmental claims are expected to increase by 15-20% annually. Businesses who remain unprepared for such exposures risk financial ruin and may leave management liable for the consequences. The CeS course helps insurance professionals navigate that with clients.

Paul Martin, Director of Academic Content and Curriculum Development, shared this about the new course: "This one-of-a-kind program builds new skills in identifying the environmental risks that every business faces. What you'll learn will only deepen your ability to protect your clients."

Participants of the CeS course can expect a robust learning experience that ensures successful execution of environmental strategy at an introductory level. The course includes an environmental insurance submission checklist, a training manual, a step-by-step plan for how to develop and execute an environmental management strategy, and a comprehensive environmental efficiency evaluation survey.

About Chris Bunbury, eS

Chris Bunbury is an Environmental Strategist and President of Environmental Strategist, Inc. (ESI), located in LeLand, Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources. In 1988, he worked in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry as a retail commercial insurance producer. As the environmental insurance industry evolved, it was a natural transition for Chris to move into this evolving field.

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider, recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

Media Contact:

Paul Martin, Director of Academic Content

512-349-3320

[email protected]

SOURCE National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research