The National Alliance to Livestream New Panel at 50th Anniversary MEGA Seminar

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance announced an opportunity for dues-paid designees and the general public to hear from Florida State University President, John Thrasher, principals from family-owned agencies, and industry experts including Jeff Driver, at the upcoming MEGA Seminar in Dallas, TX. Dr. William T. Hold, President, and William J. Hold, CEO, will moderate a livestreamed discussion on October 22nd at 8:00 am CST.

Participants will learn about the insurance and risk management challenges of higher educational and public health institutions, including how increasing costs and obstacles impact insurance and risk management decisions. The discussion will also uncover how family perpetuation, an internal transition strategy to preserve agency value and wealth, impacts the future of an agency and its clients.

From Dr. Hold:

"Fifty years ago, it was a nutty idea. Today it's a wonderful vision come true. Leading insurance agencies, universities, and insurance and risk management professionals will come together to deal with the real challenges that face us individually and as a family. This 50th Anniversary Mega represents a once-in-a-lifetime bonding of individuals who accomplished what many thought was impossible. Please join us for an event that represents both our legacy and foundation for future success."

The livestream can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of technical educational for insurance and risk management professionals.

