The National Association for Catering and Events Announces 2020 National Board of Directors

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Catering and Events (NACE), the go-to resource and community for catering and event professionals nationwide, announces it 2020 National Board of Directors:

President: Doug Quattrini, CPCE, Sensational Host, Maple Shade, New Jersey

President-Elect: Morgan Montgomery, CPCE, CMP, Paisley & Jade, Richmond, Virginia

Vice President: James Filtz, CPCE, CMP, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, New Orleans, Louisiana

Treasurer: Amber Allen, CPCE, Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Arizona

Secretary: Lisa Carruth, CPCE, BraeBurn Country Club, Houston, Texas

Chapter Leader's Council Chair: Karen Tucker, CPCE, Relish Catering and Events, Lakewood, Colorado

Past President: Ed DiAntonio, CPCE, CMP, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

"I am looking forward to a great 2020 as NACE National President, and working with fellow national board members, the Foundation of NACE, and the hard-working staff team. NACE thrives on the diversity of our membership and on our strong, vibrant community of members and leaders – they all bring so much talent and expertise to the table. I am excited to see all that we will accomplish together," said Doug Quattrini, CPCE, NACE National President.

ABOUT NACE - National Association for Catering and Events

The National Association for Catering and Events represents caterers, event planners and event professionals. Our members are a passionate and vibrant community of innovators, organizers, and creators who look to us for resources and networks that help them thrive. Our services include education and certification programs, conferences and events, awards, career services, and programs that support our vital chapter network. Learn more at www.nace.net.

