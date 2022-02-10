The National Association of African Americans in Human Resources Joins Kanarys' Strategic Partners to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

DEI has become a fundamental part of corporate America, and there's been a dramatic increase in DEI activities. More than eight in 10 (83%) organizations say they have been taking action on DEI initiatives in 2021, according to a recent WorldatWork study. To ensure NAAAHR members can meet this demand, Kanarys will provide their vast network of nearly 30,000 Black and African American HR practitioners access to proprietary tools, resources, and guidebooks, so its members can be DEI proficient and gain formal knowledge and training for this specialty. The organizations will collaborate on research; webinars; industry events, like NAAAHR's 2022 National Conference; and other DEI programs to increase DEI efforts.

"The global attention surrounding George Floyd's horrific murder and the resurgence of the racial justice and equity movement in 2020 forced CEOs and company leaders to take a hard look at DEI in the workplace," said Mandy Price, co-founder and CEO of Kanarys. "This resulted in HR professionals being tasked with leading DEI initiatives and reporting their outcomes to executive leadership as DEI became a top priority. We're grateful that NAAAHR has entrusted us to be their partner to educate their members on DEI standards and best practices so they can implement strategies that'll actually move the needle."

"Our goal is to provide our members with opportunities that'll enhance their careers, along with the tools and resources for them to be successful in their positions," said Erika Broadwater, National President of NAAAHR. "With the growing importance of DEI and increasing demand for DEI training, it was necessary for us to work with a leader in this space to help guide our members. Given Kanarys' achievements, innovation, and data-driven approach, we're proud to announce our partnership that'll keep our members informed of the best practices in DEI."

Kanarys currently has strategic partnerships with several leading national advocacy groups, including Ascend Leadership, INROADS, the National Society of Black Engineers, Prospanica, and the Society for Marketing Professional Services. The partnerships allow these organizations to utilize the Kanarys platform, give a voice to their underrepresented members, and utilize data uncovered by Kanarys. NAAAHR will join these national organizations, which have been the national architects of diversity initiatives for decades.

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) challenges. Working alongside mid-size enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, Kanarys transforms DEI work with data by providing the framework, benchmarking, and data companies need to incorporate best-in-class DEI into every area of the organization. Like a canary in the coal mine, Kanarys helps organizations ensure healthy work environments by revealing DEI blindspots before they become a problem. For more information on Kanarys, visit www.kanarys.com .

The National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) exists to provide a unique global forum for the career development of Black and African American Human Resources professionals and students. NAAAHR is an inspirational and unique career development and networking powerhouse for Black and African American Human Resources practitioners and those who are aligned with our goals to provide: Networking, Career Opportunities, Educational, Personal and Professional Development, Mentorship and Coaching coupled with tools, tips, best practices, and resources. For more information on NAAAHR, visit naaahr.org .

