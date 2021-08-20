The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. Announces Inaugural Virtual Summit

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. (NABCRMP) announced today that its inaugural Summit will be held virtually from October 6-8, 2021. The NABCRMP Summit 2021 is designed to bring together leading risk and compliance professionals together to share information that addresses important issues facing the field. The conference will create a unique, inspiring, and intensive environment for education, training, collaboration, and dialogue.

"The year 2020 brought extraordinary challenges with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing protests that erupted globally over police brutality and the long-standing racial systemic inequities in the United States and abroad. Now as businesses reopen and employees slowly return to the office, organizations are faced with the decision of whether to return to business-as-usual or to seize upon the opportunity to rebuild systems that realize the full potential and value of each individual and the communities they come from. As risk and compliance professionals, it is important that we be active and vocal participants in these discussions. Our insights and perspectives are critical to moving the needle forward and implementing sustainable change."

"Our inaugural NABCRMP Summit will focus on the residual effects of 2020 on businesses, consumers and employees, and the enormous opportunities created to reshape our new normal," said NABCRMP CEO Jennifer Newton. "NABCRMP is excited to convene public, private, and nonprofit compliance and risk management leaders to exchange ideas and learn from other practitioners in the field and use these best practices to move their own organizations forward."

The two and a half day summit will feature engaging sessions and workshops, field experiences, fireside chats, regulator roundtables and peer networking opportunities to share ideas, best practices, and strategies to move organizations forward. Concurrent sessions will feature specialized subject matter discussions on emerging trends in corporate compliance, cybersecurity, occupational and psychological safety and more.

For information on the NABCRMP Virtual Summit 2021 registration, agenda, sponsorship/exhibitor opportunities, session tracks, and more, visit: https://nabcrmp.vfairs.com/.

About NABCRMP

NABCRMP is a member-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit association dedicated to the professional development of African-American compliance and risk management professionals. Members of NABCRMP represent corporations, financial institutions, law firms, accountants, consulting firms, government agencies, trade associations, universities, and non-profit organizations.

