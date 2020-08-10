The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. Makes Its Debut

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. (NABCRMP), a member-based non-profit association for black professionals in compliance and risk management, has announced its official launch on August 10, 2020. Members of NABCRMP represent corporations, financial institutions, law firms, accountants, consulting firms, government agencies, trade associations, universities and non-profit organizations coming together to create an environment that recognizes, encourages, and values the perspectives and contributions of black professionals in compliance and risk management fields.

NABCRMP

By providing access to a network of black professionals with expert-level knowledge and experience, NABCRMP aims to help develop communities by strengthening its members with professional development opportunities.

NABCRMP professionals work across a variety of business industries and sectors from banking and financial services, health and life sciences, employment, telecommunications, to consumer products, agriculture, and cybersecurity. New members have access to countless opportunities to network and collaborate with like-minded professionals, thought leaders, and industry experts.

Other membership benefits include:

Job Opportunities

Training

Leadership and Professional Development

Online Compliance/Trade Library

Advocacy and Support

Resources for Pursuing Risk Governance and Compliance as a Career

The NABCRMP represents every spectrum of compliance, corporate governance and risk management, ranging from risk officers, advisors, policy and procedure specialists, compliance analysts, compliance managers, chief compliance officers, board of directors, lawyers, accountants, consultants, corporate counsels and general counsels.

About NABCRMP

NABCRMP envisions an environment where the unique perspectives and contributions of Black compliance and risk management professionals are nurtured, encouraged, and valued, resulting in a more inclusive environment that leads to better decision-making, innovation and better outcomes.

Media Contact:

NABCRMP Communications Team

Phone: 786.361.8590

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

logo.png

Logo

image2.jpg

image3.png

SOURCE NABCRMP