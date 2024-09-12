The National Association of Chain Drug Stores and the American Diabetes Association Promote Nutrition Security and its Role in Preventing and Managing Diabetes

The #NourishMyHealth public education campaign to be featured at the ADA's Tour de Cure® and Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes® events

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) announced they are teaming up with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) during the ADA's Tour de Cure® (cycling event) and Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes® (walking event) to provide critical nutrition education to the event participants. Running through the end of 2024, the cycling and walking events will feature #NourishMyHealth, a campaign designed to educate Americans on the protective health benefits of nutritious food in reducing the risk of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Nourish My Health—a collaboration between the NACDS and the ADA, along with other leading health partners—was developed in response to the 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. That conference was the basis for the national strategy to end hunger, improve nutrition, and reduce disease. Nourish My Health encourages baseline health screening to understand disease risks, offers healthy food guides and nutrition information, hosts resources for professionals, and features a nutrition security survey which informs meaningful access solutions.

"NACDS is proud to work alongside the ADA to highlight the critical role that nutritious food plays in preventing and managing chronic diseases, including diabetes," said Steven C. Anderson, FASAE, CAE, IOM, president & chief executive officer of NACDS. "With Nourish My Health reaching millions of Americans, we hope to amplify the importance of preventive screenings and raise awareness of the power of nutritious food as a part of lifestyle changes to improve health outcomes."

Poor nutrition is the number one cause of poor health outcomes in the United States, with billions of dollars spent annually on preventable nutrition-related diseases.

"It's crucial to educate and get the word out about the food as medicine movement." said Barbara Eichorst, MS, RD, CDCES, vice president of health care programs at the ADA. "We look forward to continuing to provide resources and knowledge—helping individuals take proactive steps toward better health by lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and helping those living with diabetes to better manage the condition."

The ADA events are scheduled for California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For details about how to get involved in one of the ADA events, visit diabetes.org/events. For more information about the #NourishMyHealth campaign and programming, please visit NourishMyHealth.org.

About The National Association of Chain Drug Stores

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) represents traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS' member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 155,000 pharmacists. They fill over 3 billion prescriptions yearly, and help patients use medicines correctly and safely, while offering innovative services that improve patient health and healthcare affordability. NACDS members also include more than 900 supplier partners and over 70 international members representing 21 countries. Visit NACDS.org.

About the American Diabetes Association®

The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 84 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association® ), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association® ), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

