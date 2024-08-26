THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKERS CELEBRATES NATIONAL COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKERS WEEK

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Community Health Workers (NACHW) celebrates today the kickoff of the second annual National Community Health Workers Awareness week, which brings the opportunity to spread the word and celebrate the unique core roles, contributions to public and community health, and leadership of Community Health Workers (CHWs). The awareness week will be held August 26-30, 2024.

NACHW was founded in April 2019 after several years of planning and organizing by CHWs and allies across the United States. As a member-driven non-profit organization, NACHW is a national voice for CHWs and unites the workforce across geography, race, ethnicity, sector, identities, and experiences to support communities in achieving health equity and social justice. "CHW" is an umbrella term that can include promotores in Spanish speaking communities, CHRs in tribal lands, and over 90 additional job titles. CHWs are a frontline public health workforce that is diverse in race, gender, language, geography, and specialization who enjoy unique trusting relationships and share life experiences with the local communities where they live and serve.

CHWs are a proven workforce, with more than six decades of evidence showing their effectiveness in improving health outcomes in maternal and child health, oral health, chronic disease, and a multitude of other disciplines. When CHWs are integrated into health care teams, they are crucial in advancing societal healthcare efforts and reduce costs by addressing the social determinants of health.

On Thursday, July 25th, Senator Bob Casey (PA) and Representative Raul Ruiz (CA) introduced a Congressional resolution in the Senate and House to formally recognize August 26-30, 2024, as the second annual National CHW Awareness Week. This resolution expresses support for National CHW Awareness Week, recognizes the significant contributions of CHWs, and encourages collaboration at the local, state, and federal levels to raise awareness of CHWs and support the work CHWs do to reduce health disparities.

"CHWs serve every population, ethnicity, language group, faith community, geography, gender and lived experience. We stand with those who face life's toughest health and social challenges" said Denise Octavia Smith, Executive Director of the National Association of Community Health Workers. "We serve people experiencing difficult health conditions, national disasters, epidemics and pandemics. CHWs are often underpaid, overworked and without the respect that other professions enjoy. We invite everyone to join us in National CHW Awareness Week to celebrate CHWs: everyday people who do incredible things to improve lives with love, compassion and courage."

There are 6 Pillars of CHWs:

CHWS ARE A UNIQUE WORKFORCE

With a unique set of core competencies, CHWs are an underappreciated yet crucial workforce that promotes social justice and help to achieve health equity and wellbeing for all.

CHWS ARE A COMMUNITY-BASED WORKFORCE

The history of CHWs goes back centuries —the first were tribal healers. As a reflection of the country they call home, they are diverse in ethnicity, language, and culture — and have similar lived experiences as their ancestors.

CHWS ARE A CROSS-SECTOR WORKFORCE

The social determinants of health are of particular interest to CHWs — they embrace a holistic health philosophy that considers societal factors and establish networks to leverage their collective strength in their mission to achieve true health equity.

CHWS ARE A PROVEN WORKFORCE

CHWs have proven how integral they are to clinical, public health, and social systems. 60 years' worth of study and research have shown just how important community health workers are in various medical fields.

CHWS ARE A PRECARIOUS WORKFORCE

As a majority-female workforce, CHWs face challenges like low pay and discrimination. Work exposes them to possible violence and disease. Given the field's issues, it's not surprising that the CHW profession lacks sustainability in recruitment and retention.

CHWS ARE A HISTORIC AND DIVERSE WORKFORCE

To learn more about NACHW please visit: https://nachw.org/

About the National Association of Community Healthcare Workers

The National Association of Community Health Workers (NACHW) was founded in April 2019 after several years of planning and organizing by Community Health Workers (CHWs) and allies across the United States. NACHW is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership-driven organization with a mission to unify CHWs across geography, ethnicity, sector and experience to support communities to achieve health, equity and social justice. NACHW is led by an Executive Director who is also a CHW, and enjoys governance from a national Board of Directors of predominately CHWs and allies with decades of research and practice expertise in CHW training and workforce development, community organizing and engagement, intervention design, equity and social justice advocacy, research and policy leadership. Our values – self-determination and self-empowerment of our workforce; integrity of character; dignity and respect for every human being, social justice and equity to ensure fair treatment, access, opportunity and outcomes for all individuals and communities – guide our work. They are north stars we will use to support our members, foster partnerships, advocate nationally, develop strategic objectives, and assess our impact.

