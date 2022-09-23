The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters Announces New Slate of Directors and Management

NAPIA's New Leadership is Set & Ready for the 2022-2023 Calendar Year



GALVESTON, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At NAPIA's annual meeting in Galveston, Texas, NAPIA's membership enjoyed industry networking and superior continuing education seminars at the beach. Another elite list of Public Adjusters was voted into NAPIA's long (71 year) history of exceptional leadership. Now Past President Anita L. Taff, CPAU proudly handed the reins to her successor Clay Morrison, CPPA, CPAU & President of Morrison & Morrison, Inc. With decades of service to policyholders nationwide in conjunction with holding positions in NAPIA & TAPIA's leadership including President of TAPIA, Clay Morrison is a tried-and-true industry leader.

In traditional fashion, the membership voted up the officer ladder new Vice Presidents, Treasurer and Secretary:

- 1st Vice President Chris Aldrich, Andrew K. Knox & Company, Toms River, NJ

- 2nd Vice President Matthew Blumkin, Esq., Greenspan Company / Adjusters International, Northridge, CA

- 3rd Vice President Robert Joslin, CPPA, Hawaii Public Adjusters, Wailuku, HI

- 4th Vice President Justin Skipton, SPPA, AIC, Skipton and Associates, Inc., Scottsdale, AZ

- Treasurer Alice Young, SPPA, AIC, Brown-O' Haver, Oklahoma City, OK

And newly elected officer - Secretary Tim Woodard, Eclipse Claims Consulting, Prosper, TX





In addition to the elected officers, NAPIA is proud to welcome the newly elected Board Members

- Jade Bentz, Skyline Adjusters, New York, NY

- Brian Evans, Eastern Public, LLC, New York, NY

- Kevin J. Kaufmann, SPPA, Property Adjustment Corporation, Doylestown, PA

They will join the existing slate of directors: Raymond A. Altieri, III, Jahn Miller, SPPA, Jeff O'Connor, SPPA, Katherine M. Papa, Jodie A. Papa, Sarah Parker, Kelli Rogers, Blair Beneke Ryan, and Anita L. Taff, CPAU

This new Board brings their experience, knowledge, and ambition to support NAPIA's mission to protect and promote the Public Adjusting industry and advocate for its consumers.

NAPIA is also pleased to announce the retention of The Solution, an association management team, to support the NAPIA leadership in accomplishing their hefty goals and to run the day-to-day management of the Association.

NAPIA leadership encourages anyone dealing with an insurance claim to go to www.NAPIA.com and look for a qualified member firm to assist you with the claim process.

About NAPIA:

For more than 70 years, public adjusters throughout the United States have joined together for the purpose of education, certification, ethics, legal and legislative representation, networking, and promotion of the public adjusting profession.

Members assist one another to address issues within the first party property insurance claims community and support a platform designed to impact legislation, regulation, accreditation, and consumer awareness.

The Association offers public adjusters networking events with continuing education recognized by state insurance departments across the nation, representation by experts in legal, legislative, and regulatory matters, a "Find a Public Adjuster" referral service, marketing opportunities, access to cost-saving benefits, and more.

Members of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters are held to the highest standard of professional conduct and ethics.

Written By Justin R. Skipton, AIC, SPPA, 4th Vice President of NAPIA, Partner at Skipton & Associates, Inc.

If you have and questions, contact us at [email protected]

