The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters is Pleased to Announce the 2022 Annual Meeting Agenda Featuring Keynote Speaker Keni Thomas

POTOMAC FALLS, Va., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sun peaks over the coastline of the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of June 8th, the country's best Public Insurance Adjusters will be waiting at the San Luis Resort conference center doors for the 2022 National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) Annual Meeting. NAPIA was thrilled to select the San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston, Texas for this year's Annual Meeting. To top off this beautiful location, NAPIA couldn't be more excited to release our agenda of events and educational sessions which include:

National Association Of Public Insurance Adjusters Executive Director David Barrack Making the morning announcement at FPCC west coast. FCPP West Coast Seminar March 29 & 30 2022.

Their first ever KEYNOTE SPEAKER, Keni Thomas, country singer/song writer and well known for being portrayed by Tac Fitzgerald in the movie Black Hawk Down. Thomas will be discussing "Effective Communication" as interpreted from his well-known and riveting real-life story. In addition to the keynote speaker, NAPIA's educational sessions will include special guest speaker Christine G. Barlow, CPCU whom will discuss "Components of and Issues in a Claim." Barlow is an author for Claims Magazine, National Underwriter Magazine, and is the current managing editor of FC&S online, a well-known coverage interpretation tool used by the insurance industry.

Other educational topics and speakers include:

"Legal Challenges to the Public Adjuster Regulatory Environment," Jeffrey Raizner, Esq., Raizner Slania, LLP and Matthew Pearson, Esq., Pearson Legal, P.C.

"Usage of Documents in a PA File," Robert Joslin, CPPA, Hawaii Public Adjusters

"Legal, Ethical and Practical Issues for the Public Adjuster in the Appraisal Process," Brian Goodman, Esq., Goodman & Donohue LLC

"Downtown High-Rise Building – a Case Study," Jeff Schwenk, Continental Machinery Equipment Company

"Engineers and Insurance Claims: How an Engineer Could Influence the Claim" Chad Williams, P.E., Valor Engineering

In addition to the educational sessions, NAPIA will conduct association business and spend some time with colleagues during a tour of the Houston Space Center and at the Annual Awards & Installation Banquet. NAPIA would like to thank event sponsors Pearson Legal, P.C., Goodman & Donohue, LLC, Morgan & Morgan, Williams & Gumbiner LLP, ClaimWizard, Raizner / Slania LLP, Merlin Law Group, TPS Housing, GCI, Walker Consultants, Continental Machinery, and The Texas Association of Public Insurance Adjusters.

Space is limited and the conference will sell out quick. To reserve your spot go to NAPIA.com and click on the Register Here link.

Founded in 1951, the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters promotes state licensing, professional education, certification and a high standard of conduct and ethics. Members are committed to serving in the best interest of their client – the policyholder.

Media Contact:

(703) 433-9217

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPIA