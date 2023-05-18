The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) Announces 2023 Annual Meeting in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Insurance Adjusters and other industry professionals looking to stay ahead of the game should consider attending the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters' (NAPIA) Annual Conference taking place June 14-17 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more than 70 years, public adjusters from across the country have joined together every summer for the purpose of education, networking, and promotion of the public adjusting profession. NAPIA fights for the public adjusting profession and policyholders every day.

2022-23 National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters Officer Line

Conference Highlights

Attending the NAPIA conference offers a wide range of benefits for public insurance adjusters. There will be opportunities to network with other industry professionals, learn about the latest trends and developments, and attend educational sessions and workshops. In addition, meet with vendors and suppliers to learn about new products and services and can earn continuing education credits. This meeting presents the chance to build relationships with industry leaders, which can be career and business-boosting, while learning and being able to earn credits toward licensure during the professional continuing education classes.

Logistics

The NAPIA conference will take place on June 14-17, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Registration fees vary depending on the type of attendee. Accommodation options are available, with a special NAPIA rate guaranteed through May 22 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, in addition to availability at several other nearby hotels. Transportation options include taxis, ride-sharing services, and public transportation, with a shuttle service available from the airport to the hotel.

Media Contact:

Justin Skipton

7034339217

[email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA)