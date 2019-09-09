The National Association of Real Estate Brokers Is Preparing Its Attack Against the Decline of Black Homeownership

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A press conference called by the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), followed by a purpose-directed dialogue called The NAREB National Collaborative Conversation on Black Homeownership will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at The National Press Club, 529 – 14th Street, NW, Fourth Estate Room, Washington, DC 20045. Press conference is scheduled for 12 noon followed by the NAREB National Collaborative Conversation on Black Homeownership, 12:30p.m.- 3:00p.m.

This occasion is a deliberate and concerted response to the Cease & Desist order issued by NAREB's President, Donnell Williams, to combat, attack, dismantle and transform a critically important national conversation topic: the current desperate state of Black homeownership in the United States.

The current homeownership rate for Blacks stands at 40.6%. In comparison, the Non-Hispanic White homeownership rate for the same time period (as of 2nd quarter 2019) is 73.1%. As a result of these sobering stats, President Williams has declared war on the decline of Black homeownership in America starting immediately.

This, sure to be historic, event is a prelude to the unveiling of NAREB's 2019 edition of the State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report at the 49th gathering of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference 2019 (CBCF ALC 2019). An executive summary of The SHIBA Report will be made available at this event.

Expert Conversationalists include:

Donnell Williams, President, NAREB

Michele Calloway, Board Chair, NAREB

Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

Ben Chavis, President & CEO, National Newspaper Publishers' Association

Kim Saunders, President & CEO, National Bankers Association (NBA)

Lisa Rice, President & CEO, National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA)

Lisa Mensah, President & CEO, Opportunity Finance Network

Joseph W. Walker, Presiding Bishop, Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship Intl

Robert E. Finn, Director of Policy and Research, Center for Community Progress

Mark Whitlock, D. Min., Senior Pastor, Reid Temple African American Methodist Church

James Winston, President, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters

James L. Davis, Presiding Bishop, 2nd Episcopal District, African Methodist Episcopal Church

Tristen Breaux, Director of Policy, National Housing Conference

Charles Steele, Jr., President & CEO, Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC)

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) was formed in 1947 out of a need to secure the right to equal housing opportunities, regardless of race, creed, or color. Since its inception, NAREB has initiated and promoted meaningful challenges and supported legislative initiatives to ensure fair housing for all Americans. www.nareb.com.

