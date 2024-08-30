THE NATIONAL BLACK COLLEGE ALUMNI HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION, INC. ANNOUNCES THE HONOREES FOR INDUCTION INTO THE 2024 HALL OF FAME

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. will host its 39th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Each year, graduates of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) are inducted into the Hall of Fame for significant contributions made in their respective fields. This event promotes the viability of HBCUs and highlights the accomplishments of their alumni. The Foundation is pleased to announce its stellar class of graduates from HBCUs who will be inducted into the 2024 NBCA Hall of Fame. Joining over 300 previous inductees will be:

- Arts: Bernard & Shirley Kinsey, Florida A&M University

Renowned collectors of African American art, Bernard and Shirley Kinsey have curated the Kinsey Collection, which has been seen by over 16 million people worldwide. Their collection documents African American achievements from 1595 to the present.

- Athletics: Lemar Parrish, Lincoln University Missouri

Former NFL cornerback and return specialist, Lemar Parrish played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins, and Buffalo Bills, earning eight Pro Bowl selections during his illustrious career.

- Business: Dr. Kara R. King, Hampton University

A biopharmaceutical industry expert, Dr. Kara R. King leads Pfizer's third-largest manufacturing site, overseeing the production of drug products for the hospital business unit. Her leadership has been instrumental in crisis management and operational recovery.

- Civil Rights: David Dennis, Sr., Dillard University

A civil rights veteran, David Dennis, Sr. played a pivotal role in the 1960s civil rights movement, including his work with the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

- Community Service: Ernest & Floretta Collins, Prairie View A&M University

Dedicated community advocates, Ernest and Floretta Collins have made significant contributions to agriculture, education, and civic engagement, impacting countless lives through their service.

- Education (Posthumously): Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, Voorhees University

Founder of Voorhees College, Elizabeth Evelyn Wright overcame numerous obstacles to establish an educational institution for African American youth in South Carolina, leaving a lasting legacy.

- Faith & Theology: Rev. Otto Duncan, Jr., Dillard University

A retired AME pastor, Rev. Otto Duncan, Jr. has dedicated his life to ministry and community restoration, playing a crucial role in rebuilding his home church after Hurricane Katrina.

- Government: Rosemary Cloud, Clark Atlanta University

The first African American female Fire Chief in the United States, Rosemary Cloud led fire operations in Atlanta and East Point, Georgia, and served on the White House National Security Council as a Subject Matter Expert.

- Law: The Honorable Shirley A. Jones, Spelman College

A Senior Executive Service member at the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), Shirley Jones is the first African American woman to hold this position in the agency's Office of General Counsel.

- Lifetime Achievement: Judge Merl F. Code, North Carolina A&T State University

A trailblazing judge and attorney, Merl F. Code has served as a leader in law and community service, breaking barriers as the first African American to hold numerous leadership positions in Greenville, SC.

- Medicine: Dr. Vernard Hodges, Fort Valley State University

A co-star of Critter Fixers: Country Vets on National Geographic Wild, Dr. Vernard Hodges is a veterinarian and entrepreneur who has trained over 100 veterinary professionals and authored the bestselling book Bet on Yourself.

- Science: Dr. Terrence Ferguson, Fort Valley State University

Also a co-star of Critter Fixers: Country Vets, Dr. Terrence Ferguson is a dedicated veterinarian who has grown Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital into a thriving practice while mentoring students through his community programs.

The Induction Ceremony is part of the 39th Annual NBCA Hall of Fame Weekend. Other events include The Competition of Black College Queens, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. HBCU Golf Classic, The Legacy of Leaders Alumni Honors, Positive Image Program, Call to Womanhood and Call to Manhood Symposiums, and other Forums intended to empower and equip HBCU alumni to better serve their alma maters and communities as a whole.

The mission of the NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation is to serve as a catalyst and partner for ensuring the stability, strength, and excellence of the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For more details on the events of the 2024 NBCA Hall of Fame Weekend and information on the programs and initiatives of the Foundation, please visit the website at [www.nbcahof.org](http://www.nbcahof.org).

Facebook : @nbcahalloffame / Twitter: @nbcahalloffame / Instagram: @nbcahalloffame

Contact: Merral Jackson

[email protected] / 404.524.1106

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact: Jeniece Dortch

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.