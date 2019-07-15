The National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) Announces Updated BCMTMS Exam Content Outline in 2020

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) unveiled today an update of the Board Certification in Medication Therapy Management (BCMTMS) Exam Content Outline that goes into effect on August 1, 2020.

MTM Certification, or Board Certification in Medication Therapy Management, is a voluntary process intended to demonstrate expertise in a specific pharmacy specialty.

The decision to update the BCMTMS exam content outline was a result of a job task analysis (JTA) report, completed in March 2019, that documents the review of competency requirements for the exam by current leaders in medication therapy management. The results of this analysis served as a guide for the Examination Advisory Board in developing new exam specifications.

While the format and length of the exam remain unchanged, the new content represents a reordering and renaming of content areas. The most notable change to the exam is the addition of the pharmacogenomics domain that is more reflective of the evolving field of clinical practice and technology. The new exam content ensures to the public that a BCMTMS is up-to-date with best practices and other current developments in the field.

"As medication management becomes highly complex and patient-centric over the years, the value of board certification is more important than ever," said Dustin Thomas, PharmD, Executive Director. "NBMTM periodically researches to understand how the pharmacy profession has progressed, how the impact of emerging trends can be measured, and how the role of pharmacists delivering medication therapy management services has changed."

BCMTMS exams that follow the previous content outline end on July 28, 2020. NBMTM will suspend its BCMTMS exams for three days in July to allow for exams to be updated. Candidates may test before July 28 under the current exam content or after August 1 under the new exam content. BCMTMS exams administered after August 1, 2020, reflect the content contained in the latest exam content outline.

About the National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM)

Established in 2017, the National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance the profession of pharmacy and empower pharmacists. NBMTM is the first and only organization to offer a valid and reliable process of certification in medication therapy management.

To learn more about the board certification in medication therapy management (BCMTMS), visit NBMTM website, www.nbmtm.org

