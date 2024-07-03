The National Business League, National Medical Association, National Bar Association, and More Announce Collaborative Effort to Empower and Protect Black American Communities

National Black Professional Organizations Presidents Meet with White House and Congressional Black Caucus Leadership in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Business League (NBL)®, National Medical Association (NMA)®, and National Bar Association (NBA)® are proud to announce a collaborative effort to address critical issues impacting Black communities. This initiative focuses on protecting educational pathways, enhancing wealth opportunities, improving healthcare access, reducing health disparities, and strengthening legal advocacy for Black Americans. On Thursday, June 27, 2024, the presidents of these organizations met with the White House and Congressional Black Caucus with a non-partisan agenda.

National Black Professional Organizations Presidents and CEOs in the United States Unite with a Nonpartisan Agenda Post this Pictured: Historic meeting at the White House with Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President, and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, along with members of staff leadership. Also pictured: Dr. Ken Harris, Ph.D., Dr. Yolanda Lawson, M.D., Attorney Dominique Calhoun, Esq., Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Ph.D., and other national Black professional organization presidents and CEOs in Washington, D.C. Pictured: Presidents and CEOs of National Black Professional Organizations meet with the Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (PRNewsfoto/The National Business League) (PRNewsfoto/The National Business League)

"Enterprise ownership and development are the cornerstones of economic sustainability for Black American communities," said Ken L. Harris, Ph.D., president and CEO of the NBL. "The NBL is proud to join forces with the NBA and NMA to protect and promote global wealth-building opportunities for Black Americans."

Following the recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which impacts educational equity and affirmative action, the organizations emphasize the urgency of uniting their resources and professional expertise. Our collective efforts include:

Pathways to Education: The NBA, NBL, and NMA commit to fostering educational opportunities for Black students from primary school through higher education, including scholarships, mentorship, and educational resources. Protecting Wealth Opportunities: The NBL supports Black Business Enterprises (BBEs) and their workers by providing resources for business development, enterprise ownership, and economic freedom tools to close the global yet generational wealth gap. Healthcare Access and Equity: The NMA leads initiatives to improve healthcare access and outcomes for Black Americans, advocating for policies that address health disparities and expand access to quality services. Legal Advocacy: The NBA provides robust legal advocacy to protect the civil rights of Black Americans, challenging discriminatory practices and promoting justice reform.

"Healthcare is a fundamental human right," said Yolanda Lawson, MD, president of the NMA. "The NMA is committed to addressing the health disparities that disproportionately affect Black Americans and ensuring access to quality health care for all."

Through this historic partnership, the NBA, NBL, and NMA reaffirm their commitment to protecting and advancing the rights and opportunities of Black communities. Together, with hundreds of Black professional organizations in America, they will work tirelessly to create a more just, equitable, and prosperous future.

Dominique D. Calhoun, president of the NBA, said, "The NBA is dedicated to ensuring that Black Americans have equal access to justice and educational opportunities. This collaboration allows us to leverage our collective strength to make a profound impact."

About the National Medical Association: Founded in 1895, the NMA is the nation's oldest and largest organization representing Black physicians and health professionals in the U.S. The NMA promotes the collective interests of physicians and patients of African descent, advocating for parity in medicine, elimination of health disparities, and promotion of optimal health. Visit https://www.nmanet.org for more information.

About the National Business League: Founded in 1900 by Booker T. Washington, the National Business League is the first and largest trade association for Black businesses and entrepreneurs of African descent. The NBL empowers Black-owned businesses through economic advocacy, enterprise training, and development initiatives throughout the Pan-African diaspora. Visit https://www.nationalbusinessleague.org for more information.

About the National Bar Association: Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly African American attorneys and judges. The NBA advances the interests of the African American community through legal advocacy, education, and professional development. Visit https://nationalbar.org for more information.

