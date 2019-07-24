The National Capital Bank of Washington Announces Quarterly Dividend

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $.55 per share for shareholders of record as of August 15, 2019. The dividend payout of $157,125.10 on 285,682 shares is payable August 30, 2019.

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia, and most recently in the Fox Hill senior living community in Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

SOURCE The National Capital Bank of Washington

Related Links

http://www.nationalcapitalbank.com

