The National Capital Bank of Washington Appoints Randal J. Rabe as Chief Financial Officer

Rabe, a certified public accountant, joins NCB's outstanding executive management team with over 30 years of financial accounting and financial services experience in a number of senior level management positions with community banks in Michigan and Georgia. His expertise is in internal accounting controls, SOX compliance, financial reporting and modeling, asset liability management, capital structures and risk management.

"Randy's expertise and leadership in the financial services and public accounting industries will make him a key addition to our executive management team and a valuable resource as our bank continues to grow, requiring greater financial sophistication," said Randy Anderson, President and CEO of National Capital Bank.

Rabe holds a BBA in Business Administration from University of Toledo and an MBA from University of Michigan.

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with branch locations in the Friendship Heights community of northwest DC and the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, VA. We also operate residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. From personal checking accounts and sophisticated treasury management solutions for businesses, to robust online and mobile banking and remote deposit capture, merchant processing and top-rated personal service, NCB is well-positioned to serve the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

