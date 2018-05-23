The National Capital Bank of Washington Expands its Residential Mortgage Lending Team

DuBose joins NCB's outstanding team of local lenders, bringing with him thirty years of mortgage banking experience in areas including retail loan origination, wholesale lending, correspondent lending, and GSE product development. He will be responsible for developing mortgage relationships throughout the thriving Washington, D.C. metro area. He has a proven track record of working with real estate professionals, financial advisors, attorneys and CPAs.

"Bill's experience in the Washington, D.C. market will help us meet the home-buying needs of those in and around our branch network on Capitol Hill, Friendship Heights and our newest office in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia," said Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We pride ourselves on delivering personal service in all areas of our banking business and with Bill's addition to the mortgage lending team, we now have more experts available to offer custom-designed home financing solutions."

DuBose is a true Washingtonian, born and raised in the District of Columbia. He currently resides in Bethesda, Maryland with his wife and son. To reach Bill DuBose call 202-546-8000 ext. 6429 or email at BDuBose@ncbwash.com

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., and most recently the Courthouse community in Arlington, Virginia. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-capital-bank-of-washington-expands-its-residential-mortgage-lending-team-300653411.html

SOURCE The National Capital Bank of Washington

Related Links

http://www.nationalcapitalbank.com

