The National Capital Bank of Washington Hires Seasoned Bankers to Lead Capitol Hill and Arlington Teams

Stephanie Lipscomb joins the Bank as Vice President, Branch Manager with over 25 years of community banking experience in Washington, DC. She will lead the team at the Bank's flagship office on Capitol Hill, focusing on client relations, business development and community engagement by expanding the Company's unique brand of relationship banking to the nearby markets of Capitol Riverfront and the H Street corridor. A graduate of the University of Maryland, Lipscomb is an active member of several community organizations including historic Dupont Circle Main Street and the High Tea Society, an organization focused on offering resources and support to young girls fostering self-confidence and positive life experiences.

Mauricio Benitez-Fuentes joins NCB as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of the Courthouse branch in Arlington. He brings over twelve years of retail banking experience in the Arlington-Alexandria markets to his new role with particular expertise in relationship management and community engagement. As the Courthouse branch prepares to celebrate its third anniversary, Benitez and his team are poised to continue growing market share while delivering a 'customers first' approach in their business development efforts. A long-time Northern Virginia resident, Benitez is also involved with Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), the West End of Alexandria Business Association and is active in the Arlington Chamber of Commerce.

"We are pleased to welcome Stephanie and Mauricio to NCB's Retail banking team," said Randy Anderson, President and CEO of National Capital Bank. "They are outstanding bankers with in-market experience and an understanding of the business community. We are confident their focus on relationship banking and commitment to exceptional service will lead to their teams' continued success."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

