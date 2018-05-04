The National Capital Bank of Washington is Now Open in Arlington and Hires Seasoned Manager to Lead Team

Zamberlan joins the Bank as Vice President and Branch Manager of NCB's Courthouse branch. With almost two decades of retail banking experience and involvement with area businesses, Zamberlan brings exceptional experience in sales management, client relations and community engagement, most recently from WashingtonFirst Bank, where she served in a similar role. A graduate of University of Southern Mississippi, Zamberlan is an active member of several community organizations including the Arlington Chamber of Commerce and has served as a board and committee member of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club of Alexandria and the Rotary Club of McLean.

"We are excited by this opportunity to bring NCB's unique brand of five generations of neighborhood banking to Arlington. This marks the first new branch we have opened in more than twenty years. With many economic and demographic characteristics similar to where our roots are on Capitol Hill, Arlington was a natural next step," said Randy Anderson, President and CEO of National Capital Bank. "Tamara is an outstanding banker and with her industry knowledge, market experience and commitment exceptional service, she will lead her team to success."

Adjacent to the branch, on Wilson Boulevard, the business office will serve as a regional location for the Company's other financial services offerings to include commercial and residential mortgage lending, wealth management and business banking.

The branch opened its doors on March 29, 2018 and will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 8, 2018.

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., and most recently the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

