The National Capital Bank of Washington Names Keshaun Clark Business Development Officer

With two decades in the retail banking industry, Clark brings extensive experience in business development, relationship building and community engagement. Most recently, from WashingtonFirst, she held the position of Vice President, Branch Manager and previously at Virginia Commerce Bank in a similar role – both in the Alexandria market, where she opened new offices.

"We are delighted to have a community banker of Keshaun's caliber join NCB's talented business development team," said Debra Keats, Chief Retail Administration Officer. Keshaun's knowledge and successful track record in developing new business relationships will further strengthen NCB's exceptional service delivery to businesses and individuals in our market."

A long-time resident of Northern Virginia, Clark is a graduate of Northern Virginia Community College and an active member of several community organizations including Project Discovery, Bryce Project and the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. She is a former Director of the Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce, and previously served as an Ambassador for the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, a Team Lead for BNI in Alexandria and a Financial Educator for the Alexandria Chapter of NAACP.

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., and most recently the Courthouse community in Arlington, Virginia. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

