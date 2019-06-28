The National Capital Bank of Washington Now Serving Fox Hill Community in Maryland

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) announced today the opening of its newest branch in Bethesda, Maryland. This restricted-access branch located at 8300 Burdette Road, inside the Fox Hill Senior Living Community will serve the financial needs of Fox Hill's owners, residents and staff. The branch is managed by two seasoned Maryland bankers, Joan Gaitan and Janis Mourtoupalas, who are both well-known to the Fox Hill community.

"We are excited about this opportunity to bring NCB's unique brand of five generations of neighborhood banking to the Fox Hill community. Both Joannie and Janis have been delivering high-touch personal service to Fox Hill since its opening in 2008, and we are pleased to have them join the NCB Team. This marks our fourth location and the first in Maryland," said Randy Anderson, President and CEO of National Capital Bank.

The branch opened its doors on June 17, 2019.

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and most recently in the Fox Hill community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

