The National Capital Bank of Washington Reports First Quarter Earnings
Apr 24, 2019, 16:12 ET
WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) reported net income of $676,000, or $2.37 per common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $629,000 or $2.18 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This 7.5% increase in net income is due primarily to continued growth in the Bank's loan portfolio, funded primarily with strong core deposits. Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.19% to 0.09% over the last year.
Total assets increased year-over-year to $480,708,000 at March 31, 2019 compared to $432,403,000 at March 31, 2018. Total loans of $340,745,000 at March 31, 2019 have increased from $279,364,000 the year before as the Bank continued to emphasize commercial, commercial real estate and construction lending programs. Total deposits also increased to $406,665,000 at March 31, 2019 compared to $380,227,000 the year before. The Bank's net interest margin for the quarter increased to 3.62% at March 31, 2019 up from 3.42% a year ago because of continued loan growth and a change in the mix of earning assets toward higher yielding commercial loans.
Total shareholders' equity increased to $45,412,000 at March 31, 2019 from $42,733,000 a year ago. The increase resulted from retained earnings for the past twelve months along with an increase in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio due to recent declines in longer-term interest rates. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.57% and 6.09%, respectively.
Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer said, "The first quarter of 2019 was characterized by balanced growth in both loans and deposits and a more favorable economic climate than originally forecast. This growth translated into improved earnings and we believe we are off to a good start in meeting our goals and objectives for the year."
The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., and the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.
|
The National Capital Bank of Washington
|
Financial Highlights
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31
|
Condensed Statement of Income:
|
2019
|
2018
|
Interest income
|
$4,590
|
$3,676
|
Interest expense
|
547
|
159
|
Net interest income
|
4,043
|
3,517
|
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
|
91
|
0
|
Net interest income after provision
|
3,952
|
3,517
|
Non-interest income
|
423
|
531
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,468
|
3,178
|
Income before taxes
|
907
|
870
|
Income tax provision
|
231
|
241
|
Net income
|
$676
|
$629
|
Share Data:
|
Weighted avg no. of shares outstanding
|
284,863
|
288,885
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
284,932
|
289,027
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income
|
$2.37
|
$2.18
|
Closing Stock Price
|
$217.00
|
$229.00
|
Book Value
|
$159.38
|
$147.85
|
Profitability Ratios, Annualized:
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
6.09%
|
5.87%
|
Return on average total assets
|
0.57%
|
0.58%
|
Average equity to average total assets
|
9.30%
|
9.87%
|
Condensed Balance Sheets:
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
March 31
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$19,208
|
$14,385
|
$21,840
|
Securities, available for sale
|
102,375
|
103,112
|
112,442
|
Loans, held in portfolio
|
340,745
|
330,851
|
279,364
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(3,917)
|
(3,827)
|
(3,604)
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
4,655
|
4,784
|
3,845
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
11,732
|
11,668
|
11,461
|
Other assets
|
5,910
|
5,617
|
7,055
|
Total assets
|
$480,708
|
$466,589
|
$432,403
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Deposits
|
$406,665
|
$396,144
|
$380,227
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
6,069
|
4,611
|
8,433
|
FHLB advances
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
0
|
Other liabilities
|
2,562
|
2,096
|
1,010
|
Stockholders' equity
|
45,412
|
43,738
|
42,733
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$480,708
|
$466,589
|
$432,403
|
Other Data:
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.09%
|
0.16%
|
0.19%
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.15%
|
1.16%
|
1.29%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
0.00%
|
-0.05%
|
0.00%
|
Net interest margin for the quarter
|
3.62%
|
3.61%
|
3.42%
|
Net interest margin for the year
|
3.62%
|
3.55%
|
3.42%
