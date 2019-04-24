The National Capital Bank of Washington Reports First Quarter Earnings

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) reported net income of $676,000, or $2.37 per common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $629,000 or $2.18 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This 7.5% increase in net income is due primarily to continued growth in the Bank's loan portfolio, funded primarily with strong core deposits. Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.19% to 0.09% over the last year.

Total assets increased year-over-year to $480,708,000 at March 31, 2019 compared to $432,403,000 at March 31, 2018. Total loans of $340,745,000 at March 31, 2019 have increased from $279,364,000 the year before as the Bank continued to emphasize commercial, commercial real estate and construction lending programs. Total deposits also increased to $406,665,000 at March 31, 2019 compared to $380,227,000 the year before. The Bank's net interest margin for the quarter increased to 3.62% at March 31, 2019 up from 3.42% a year ago because of continued loan growth and a change in the mix of earning assets toward higher yielding commercial loans.

Total shareholders' equity increased to $45,412,000 at March 31, 2019 from $42,733,000 a year ago. The increase resulted from retained earnings for the past twelve months along with an increase in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio due to recent declines in longer-term interest rates. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.57% and 6.09%, respectively.

Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer said, "The first quarter of 2019 was characterized by balanced growth in both loans and deposits and a more favorable economic climate than originally forecast. This growth translated into improved earnings and we believe we are off to a good start in meeting our goals and objectives for the year."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., and the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com . The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

The National Capital Bank of Washington Financial Highlights

















(In thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended



(Unaudited)

March 31





















Condensed Statement of Income:

2019

2018







Interest income

$4,590

$3,676







Interest expense

547

159







Net interest income

4,043

3,517







Provision (reversal) for loan losses

91

0







Net interest income after provision

3,952

3,517







Non-interest income

423

531







Non-interest expense

3,468

3,178







Income before taxes

907

870







Income tax provision

231

241







Net income

$676

$629

























Share Data:















Weighted avg no. of shares outstanding

284,863

288,885







Period end shares outstanding

284,932

289,027

























Per Common Share Data:















Net income

$2.37

$2.18







Closing Stock Price

$217.00

$229.00







Book Value

$159.38

$147.85

























Profitability Ratios, Annualized:















Return on average stockholders' equity

6.09%

5.87%







Return on average total assets

0.57%

0.58%







Average equity to average total assets

9.30%

9.87%











































Condensed Balance Sheets:

March 31

December 31

March 31







2019

2018

2018



Assets















Cash and equivalents

$19,208

$14,385

$21,840



Securities, available for sale

102,375

103,112

112,442



Loans, held in portfolio

340,745

330,851

279,364



Allowance for loan losses

(3,917)

(3,827)

(3,604)



Premises and equipment, net

4,655

4,784

3,845



Bank owned life insurance

11,732

11,668

11,461



Other assets

5,910

5,617

7,055



Total assets

$480,708

$466,589

$432,403





















Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Deposits

$406,665

$396,144

$380,227



Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

6,069

4,611

8,433



FHLB advances

20,000

20,000

0



Other liabilities

2,562

2,096

1,010



Stockholders' equity

45,412

43,738

42,733



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$480,708

$466,589

$432,403





















Other Data:















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.09%

0.16%

0.19%



Allowance to total loans

1.15%

1.16%

1.29%



Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.00%

-0.05%

0.00%



Net interest margin for the quarter

3.62%

3.61%

3.42%



Net interest margin for the year

3.62%

3.55%

3.42%





