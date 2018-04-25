The National Capital Bank of Washington Reports First Quarter Results

Total assets increased year-over-year to $432,403,000 at March 31, 2018 compared to $418,147,000 at March 31, 2017. Total loans of $279,364,000 at March 31, 2018 increased 29.3% from $215,981,000 the year before as the Bank continued to build and expand its commercial and commercial real estate lending programs. Total deposits grew to $380,227,000 at March 31, 2018, a 3.5% increase over $367,345,000 the year before. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 3.42% at March 31, 2018 up from 2.93% a year ago as a result of the improvements in credit quality, loan growth and a change in the mix of the loan portfolio.

Total shareholders' equity decreased slightly to $42,733,000 at March 31, 2018 from $42,880,000 a year ago due to the change in market valuation of the investment portfolio in a rising rate interest rate environment, a change in the corporate tax rate that caused a write-down of the deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2017, and offset by earnings for the last twelve months. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018 the return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.58% and 5.87%, respectively.

Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We were pleased to see the progress in improving the Bank's core earnings during the first quarter. We now have a solid banking team assembled and are looking forward to adding to this improvement in the coming months." Anderson added, "Another highlight was the opening of the new Courthouse Office in Arlington at quarter end. We view the Rosslyn/Courthouse/Clarendon markets to have many similarities to Capitol Hill and are excited about the opportunity to bring our strong local bank brand to Arlington."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., and most recently the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

The National Capital Bank of Washington Financial Highlights

















(In thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended



(Unaudited)

March 31





















Condensed Statement of Income:

2018

2017







Interest income

$3,676

$2,995







Interest expense

159

119







Net interest income

3,517

2,876







Provision (reversal) for loan losses

0

(1,264)







Net interest income after provision

3,517

4,140







Non-interest income

531

444







Non-interest expense

3,178

2,636







Income before taxes

870

1,948







Income tax provision

241

775







Net income

$629

$1,173

























Share Data:















Weighted avg no. of shares outstanding

288,885

288,300







Period end shares outstanding

289,027

288,433

























Per Common Share Data:















Net income

$2.18

$4.07







Closing Stock Price

$229.00

$182.00







Book Value

$147.92

$148.73

























Profitability Ratios, Annualized:















Return on average stockholders' equity

5.87%

11.22%







Return on average total assets

0.58%

1.12%







Average equity to average total assets

9.87%

10.03%











































Condensed Balance Sheets:

March 31

December 31

March 31







2018

2017

2017



Assets















Cash and equivalents

$21,840

$24,791

$24,360



Securities, available for sale

112,442

117,243

161,757



Loans, held for sale

0

0

160



Loans, held in portfolio

279,364

271,037

215,981



Allowance for loan losses

(3,604)

(3,479)

(3,455)



Premises and equipment, net

3,845

2,782

2,720



Bank owned life insurance

11,461

11,395

11,184



Other assets

7,055

5,983

5,440



Total assets

$432,403

$429,752

$418,147





















Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Deposits

$380,227

$380,651

$367,345



Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

8,433

4,067

6,289



Other liabilities

1,010

1,406

1,633



Stockholders' equity

42,733

43,628

42,880



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$432,403

$429,752

$418,147





















Other Data:















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.19%

0.20%

0.13%



Allowance to total loans

1.29%

1.28%

1.60%



Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.00%

-0.01%

-0.04%



Net interest margin for the quarter

3.42%

3.40%

2.93%



Net interest margin for the year

3.42%

3.26%

2.93%









































