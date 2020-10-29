The National Capital Bank of Washington Reports Third Quarter Earnings

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) reported net income of $1,050,000, or $3.67 per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $735,000 or $2.57 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, NCB reported net income of $1,645,000, or $5.75 per share, compared to $2,057,000, or $7.21 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The current quarter results include the favorable after-tax impact of $327,000 for two related transactions. The Bank recognized a $619,000 gain on the sale of securities which is included in non-interest income, and partially offset by a loss of $168,000 on the termination of a swap used as an interest rate hedge and which is reported in non-interest expense. The third quarter results also reflect the Bank's continued aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic which included a significant increase in the Bank's allowance for loan loss. While non-performing loans to total loans remains very low at 0.03% and the annual charge-off rate for loans during the first nine months of 2020 was also low at 0.02% of average loans, the Bank has prudently built up its allowance for loan losses by $452,000 during the third quarter and by $1,694,000 during the first nine months of 2020. The adjustments were determined by performing an industry-sector analysis of the Bank's loan portfolio and providing additional reserve on those sectors most at risk. This sector analysis was further informed by an analysis of the loan modifications made by the Bank since the beginning of the pandemic, as allowed for under the CARES Act. Loans with payment deferments granted during the pandemic represented 13% of total loans while loans in current deferments at quarter-end represented 6% of total loans.

Total assets increased year-over-year to $592,501,000 at September 30, 2020 compared to $514,286,000 at September 30, 2019. Total loans of $439,852,000 at September 30, 2020 decreased during the quarter by $5.2 million but have increased from $357,869,000 the year before. Total deposits decreased during the quarter by $4.0 million to $508,309,000 at September 30, 2020 but have increased from $436,834,000 the year before. The year-over-year increase in loans was primarily a result of the Bank's active participation in the SBA-guaranteed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which resulted in new loans exceeding $63 million. The Bank collected $2.1 million of processing fees on these loans, which were deferred and are being recognized in income over the life of the loans; the Bank recognized $279,000 in interest income during the third quarter of 2020 and $531,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2020. The Bank's net interest margin stabilized during the quarter after the negative impact of steadily declining interest rates in the last half of 2019 along with the dramatic decreases in interest rates during March of 2020. Net interest margin increased to 3.35% during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.19% in the second quarter of 2020 but remained somewhat below the net interest margin of 3.42% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total shareholders' equity increased to $52,398,000 at September 30, 2020 from $48,794,000 a year ago. The increase resulted from retained earnings for the past twelve months along with an increase in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio due to declines in longer-term interest rates. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 the return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.38% and 4.27%, respectively.

Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Highlights during the third quarter included a more than 50% decrease in loans granted deferrals earlier in the pandemic, the meaningful gain on sale of securities facilitated by a well-timed purchase of municipal bonds early in the second quarter to take advantage of a spike in yields, and improvement in the net interest margin over the preceding quarter." Anderson continued, "Looking forward into the remainder of 2020 and early 2021 signals remain mixed regarding the pandemic's duration and impact on the economy. Accordingly, we will continue to hedge our activities with an eye towards monitoring asset quality and serving the needs of our communities through greater digital access and product offerings."

NCB also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.55 per share for shareholders of record as of November 16, 2020. The dividend payout of $157,331.35 on 286,057 shares is payable November 30, 2020.

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust eBanking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.











































The National Capital Bank of Washington

Financial Highlights





















(In thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30

September 30





















Condensed Statement of Income:

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income

$5,071

$4,850

$14,989

$14,309

Interest expense

305

757

1,384

1,978

Net interest income

4,765

4,093

13,605

12,331

Provision for loan losses

452

0

1,764

91

Net interest income after provision

4,313

4,093

11,841

12,240

Non-interest income

1,110

498

2,095

1,378

Non-interest expense

4,013

3,604

11,772

10,855

Income before taxes

1,410

987

2,163

2,763

Income tax provision

359

252

519

706

Net income

$1,050

$735

$1,645

$2,057





















Share Data:

















Weighted avg no. of shares outstanding

286,057

285,682

285,979

285,332

Period end shares outstanding

286,057

285,682

286,057

285,682





















Per Common Share Data:

















Net income

$3.67

$2.57

$5.75

$7.21

Closing Stock Price









$182.45

$226.00

Book Value









$183.17

$171.07





















Profitability Ratios, Annualized:

















Return on average stockholders' equity

7.99%

6.12%

4.27%

5.94%

Return on average total assets

0.72%

0.59%

0.38%

0.56%

Average equity to average total assets

8.98%

9.65%

9.01%

9.49%









































Condensed Balance Sheets:

September 30

December 31

September 30









2020

2019

2019





Assets

















Cash and equivalents

$24,956

$20,439

$38,440





Securities, available for sale

106,670

100,578

99,912





Loans, held for sale

3,366

338

0





Loans, held in portfolio

439,852

383,508

357,869





Allowance for loan losses

-5,792

-4,098

-3,917





Premises and equipment, net

5,964

6,161

5,420





Bank owned life insurance

12,113

11,928

11,863





Other assets

5,372

4,459

4,699





Total assets

$592,501

$523,312

$514,286

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















Deposits

$508,309

$447,470

$436,834





Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

5,367

4,111

5,591





FHLB advances

0

20,000

20,000





Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility

23,972

0

0





Other liabilities

2,455

2,858

3,067





Stockholders' equity

52,398

48,873

48,794





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$592,501

$523,312

$514,286

























Other Data:

















Non-performing loans to total loans (1)

0.03%

0.06%

0.07%





Allowance to total loans

1.32%

1.07%

1.09%





Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.02%

0.00%

0.00%





Net interest margin for the quarter

3.35%

3.40%

3.42%





Net interest margin for the year

3.30%

3.50%

3.56%

























(1) NPL's exclude accruing TDR's





































